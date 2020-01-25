Age and the Presidency in 2020

How old is too old, to be President of the United States? Should such a question even be asked, without charges of ageism, that is, prejudice or discrimination based on a person's age? In the past the age question has arisen, to no effect, with candidates in their late sixties, like Reagan and Eisenhower.
But now we are into the seventh decade with most of the current presidential contenders, who would be governing as octogenarians. While the median age of presidents taking office historically is 55, most recently, President Trump was sworn in at 70. Reagan at 77 was the oldest president to leave office.
The New York Times observed last year that on Election Day 2020, the ages of the various candidates will be:
• Senator Bernie Sanders: 79 years, 1 month,
• Billionaire Mike Bloomberg: 78 years, 8 months,
• Former VP Joe Biden: 77 years, 11 months,
• President Donald Trump: 74 years, 4 months,
• Senator Elizabeth Warren: 71 years, 4 months,
• Senator Amy Klobuchar: 60 years, 5 months, and
• Mayor Pete Buttigieg: 38 years, 9 months,
The notable outlier is Buttigieg, not yet born when Biden was first elected to the Senate. Candidates in their forties and fifties were abundant early on, but failing to gain traction, fell by the wayside. The last election was a choice between two people in their late, late sixties. Where are younger viable candidates who can pull more than four or five percent in polls?
Qualifications aside, the age question is prickly. Suppose a candidate for the U.S. Senate or House stepped forward at age 78. How viable would he or she be as a candidate? Consider that there are already a dozen or so legislators in Congress in their eighties, some closing in on 90; they tend to get re-elected. The Supreme Court, often criticized for aged justices, currently has only two (Ginsburg and Breyer) in their eighties.
The actuarial life span was only 60.1 years for white males born in 1940. Today’s life span ranges from 75 to 81, depending on variables like race, gender, and state residency. Clearly the front-runners in both parties fall in or dangerously close to the “end zone.” There are obvious exceptions of longevity, truly remarkable people, like Churchill or Mother Teresa. Presidents Truman, Nixon, Ford, Reagan, and Bush ‘41 all lived into their eighties and nineties – as private citizens. Four ex-presidents are still living.
Would age be used to question the ability of an elderly president, once in office with an unforgiving press? As Reagan began to exhibit signs in his second term, how compassionate was the press? Isn’t it the duty of the press to ruthlessly investigate the president’s capabilities to function in the Oval Office, regardless?
The question for voters is do we go with the norm or the exception? Will the law of averages catch up with the next senior president before he or she leaves office? What about afflictions short of meeting the grim reaper? Historians variously opine that this country was likely run by Woodrow Wilson’s wife Edith after his stroke in office in late 1919 until March, 1921.
The efficiency of 21st century medicine works to increase one’s chances of survival, but also the possibility of surviving with impairment. Perhaps the more important question is incapacity in office. In today’s partisan climate, could there really be 2/3 Congressional agreement on incapacity in the White House, per the 25th amendment?
Perhaps generalizations about the abilities of older people are no more acceptable than racial or gender stereotypes. While that may be, it’s likely such speculation makes the choice of running mate much more meaningful this year. Safe to say, the next Vice President won’t be 78.
Physical condition and actuarial tables aside, other questions remain. Why are we choosing between septuagenarians in a country where the voting age has been lowered? Are our candidates merely reflecting the increasing average citizen age, up from 29.5 years in 1960 to 38.2 in 2018?
This writer, who once viewed 55 as old, is a septuagenarian well-acquainted with life-changing events and physical condition. Challenges of age make a long life no less valuable and rewarding. The question at hand, however, refers not to this writer or the average seventy-something who may even still be working full-time. The question concerns candidates for the most pressure-filled job in the world, President of the United States, a job whose stress and daily schedule would tax a professional athlete’s stamina. We have all seen Presidents visibly age in office. Perpetual crises will do that.
We may well be asked to choose a President who is already pressing the envelope, one for whom time is no longer on his side. One for whom the demographic odds are not at all favorable. Perhaps we are destined for gerontocracy — rule by the old. The question for we voters remains: do we consider the cold reality of the law of averages in choosing our next president, or do we turn a blind eye and hope we get the exception?
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 40 of his 72 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
