After living in America for 15 Years, I deserve a voice in U.S. democracy

I remember the first time I was able to vote. It was in 2002 for the French presidential elections. I took great pride in going to the polls, mainly because I felt I was finally able to vote for my parents. Even though they had lived in France for over 30 years as permanent residents, they were excluded from the voting process. After moving to the U.S., I hoped I wouldn’t suffer this same fate – that one day I could cast my vote as an American citizen. I thought my wish would be fulfilled this year, but unfortunately, I’ll have to sit on the sidelines while others decide the future of a country where I’ve lived, studied, and worked for 15 years.
I am one of approximately 700,000 green card holders currently waiting for citizenship. Hundreds of thousands of us who should have been able to vote in November won’t have that chance because of a backlog in pending citizenship applications. Despite my involvement in American democracy— speaking up about issues I care about, teaching my students about U.S. history and culture, paying taxes, and encouraging others to vote— it pains me that I’m not able to participate in a process that is crucial for shaping this country. I feel like a “conditional citizen.”
The massive backlog is only partly a result of the pandemic. Budget cuts at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and new interview requirements are also slowing down each application. In Texas alone, more than 74,000 applications are pending. Prior to these delays, new U.S. citizens were projected to be one of the fastest-growing voting blocs. In previous administrations, the average wait time was four to five months. That has increased more than 50 percent during Trump’s time in office, due to additional screening. Immigrants like me are already screened extensively. The vetting included income verification, tax compliance, criminal history, and family ties. How much more is necessary?
While human value and rights should not be based on economic productivity, it is undeniable that efficiently naturalizing new Americans can only benefit this country, as they have significantly higher earnings and increased homeownership rates. Here in Texas, our nearly 5 million immigrant residents boost our economy overall, with $151.4 billion in household income, according to New American Economy, but naturalized immigrants create even more economic benefits -- earning nearly 50 percent more on average than noncitizens. In fact, an Urban Institute study looked at 21 U.S. cities and found that if eligible immigrants naturalized, the cities would see a $5.7 billion combined increase in GDP, plus more than $2 billion in additional tax dollars.
I was born in France to Moroccan immigrant parents, and growing up, my family experienced significant racism and discrimination. Although I was a French citizen, my peers often questioned my origins because I didn’t look French. The question “Where are you from?” still revives painful memories of being excluded. My senior year, I chose to study abroad in America, partly because I loved American film, literature, and music and wanted to improve my language skills. Yet I also viewed America as a possible utopia where I could reconcile my cultural identity and my in-betweenness. Cliché narratives of America as the land of opportunity, a place where diverse cultures and races coexist, influenced my decision to come to the U.S. The reality I found here was much different, of course, and the oppression of Black, and Brown, and Indigenous peoples was and is still undeniable.
In my courses at Sam Houston State University, which revolve around themes of immigration and marginalization, underrepresented students often find the classroom a safe space where they can share their or their families’ stories of discrimination. I encourage them to participate in university-wide events where they can further articulate their lived experiences. For example, the Diversity Reader, which I help coordinate, brings faculty, staff, and students together to discuss many pressing issues through cultural texts. The question “What does it mean to be American?” is often raised, and it’s my hope that university-wide conversations around this question will amplify the voices of all marginalized Americans-- including immigrants who deserve a voice in U.S. democracy-- and engage students in the voting process. Although systemic structures can hinder access to the polls, as one of the many immigrants in this country who won’t be able to cast a ballot this year, I’m asking all those who are eligible: please don’t take this right for granted.
—
Siham Bouamer is an Assistant Professor of French and Francophone studies at Sam Houston State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.