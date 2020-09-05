African-Americans and the social justice agenda

In his excellent book, The Iron Triangle, African American, Vince Everett Ellison, defines social justice as “justice achieved in every aspect of society, rather than administered by law.” One of the goals of advocates of Social Justice lies in addressing the primary need of African Americans for a stable home life complete with mother and father. Let’s explore some policies with impact on this need which are endemic to the social justice agenda.
The concept of social justice is geared to the progressive mindset. As such, social justice holds human nature, and human’s “natural needs” as good by definition. Let’s begin with the perceived need to legitimize abortion. This need is met to the tune of roughly a million a year, with over half of those African-Americans. Abortion also meets the needs of progressive economics centered on reducing world population. This flows from the 18th century argument that humans are pleasure-pain creatures and hence given a decent wage would over reproduce, thereby using up scarce resources.
Then there is the perceived need reflected in social justice to promote the gay lifestyle, leading finally to the legalization of gay marriage. This is akin to the equally significant need of transgender treatments and the need for people to be able to determine their own sex, regardless of the natural birth body.
Helping absorb the drama of this and other avenues, the path is being paved via Social Justice to make leisure drugs easily available. Witness here the legalization of various types of Mariana along with facilitating access to certain needles for heroin
Then there is the perceived need for government determination of school choice. Charter schools are a special anathema to proponents of social justice. This leaves students largely relegated to public schools subject to ideological indoctrination centered on weeding out Christian family values.
This social justice agenda includes teaching of evolution. Significant here are the views of Julian Huxley, a progressive and the first Secretary General of UNESCO, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Huxley described evolution as the “New Divinity” of an emerging world system where the “central religious hypothesis will certainly be evolution.” Supporting sources for this view include such as the Stanford Research Institute’s classic book, “Changing Images of Man.”
Significant is a key item in another Huxley document where he endorsed a spinoff of evolutionary theory called eugenics, the extermination of unwanted persons or groups. In Huxley’s article, “UNESCO: It’s Purpose and Philosophy”, he wrote the following: “Even though it is quite true that any radical eugenic policy will be for many years politically impossible, it will be important for UNESCO to see that the eugenic problem is examined with the greatest care, and the pubic mind is informed of the issues at stake so that much that is now unthinkable may at least become thinkable.”
Puzzling is how all these measures reflecting progressive thought over the years might advance the critical objective of social justice to attend the security of the African American Home. Even more puzzling are the views of Black Lives Matter, BLM, an organization highly endorsed by advocates of social justice. The BLM website officially decries the very existence of the nuclear family, one headed by a mother and father.
Interestingly, the Biblical Text of 1st Timothy 4:3 states that in the “latter times” marriage will be forbidden.
