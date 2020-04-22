Adapting to a mask

Who would have suspected that a most aggravating part of this whole virus crisis would be wearing a mask. After being locked down and fearing for my country’s economic salvation my next worst concern was wearing a mask.
Masks were supplied to us, they were homemade and rather cutsey-pie. Mine was made of a double thickness of tightly woven cotton cloth that was hot and did not allow enough passage of air to sustain life. Mine. Plus the little elastic loops which encircled my ears pulled them forward so I looked like one of the 7 dwarfs, Dopey, as it were. And wearing earrings and lipstick were out of the question. After modifying the design by cutting a large section out of the inner layer of cloth it did improve the situation, but only minimally.
The Internet provided many ways to make a face mask any one of which might provide a solution to the problem. My first attempt was a recommended project which could be “completed in 15 minutes”. All that was needed was a coffee filter, two pieces of elastic or wide rubber bands and a stapler. My kind of project.
That mask never came to be. It took nearly an hour to make and was a total disaster, uncomfortable and esthetically ugly as sin. I was happy to see it at the bottom of my waste basket.
A man’s handkerchief folded into a triangle was tried. Nope. Didn’t work. So I tried a regular bandana, the kind the cowboys wore to keep the dust out of their lungs or when outlaws robbed a bank. It proved too big, too long in front, two thick, it looked awful and was hot.
It was time to be really creative. One of my wiseacre progeny jokingly suggested I try making a mask out of a Depend undergarment. (Said they had seen it on YouTube) That just might work and with a borrowed Depend in hand I went to work. The leg holes would be the ear holes so I could wear my glasses and my earrings comfortably. After cutting eye holes, I glued pretty false eyelashes around the openings, drew on eye brows with a magic marker and located a cute little cap with a visor to wear with it. Except for the crinkly surface it looked rather cute lying there spread out on my table. I slipped it over my head, put on my glasses, I could see great and slipping the cap on my head I ran to a mirror. It looked quite fetching. But within less than two minutes I was suffering from deprivation of oxygen, big time. I yanked it off as fast as I could and gulped for air.
I should have remembered if those Depend garments would not allow moisture to flow through they wouldn’t allow air to flow through either. (They are “Leak” proof. A pun just happened. Gad!) So this idea was a dismal failure as well.
The resolution to the problem was to have all my meals sent up to my apartment, rarely leave my “hidey-hole” and when I do it is for very short periods. During that time I will wear my little homemade mask, take deep breaths and look like Dopey.
Missed most during this lockdown adventure was our Thursday night family suppers but a solution of sorts was worked out. Last Thursday evening we organized a Zoom family conference. It went well. We were all there, enjoyed a visit together and we even played a little word game. Having always been a gamey clan, we found we could continue to be so with Zoom, one of the wonders of the electronic age.
Zoom leader, Smart Daughter, asked everyone to give a one-word description of the past hunkering-in-place few weeks. There were words like, strange, hectic, frustrating, busy, golflessness (our golf course is closed) etc. Then someone asked one of the youngest in attendance, aged 8, and after a second or two, she said. “coronavirus covid-19”. After a few moments in which the adults all had time to feel a little “dumb”, we broke into laughter. Out of the mouths of babes!
Almost all of the above account happened, not quite all. But it was time for a laugh. Hope it happened for my readers.
