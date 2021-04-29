Actor for Governor?

Matthew McConaughey — for governor?
Could the Academy Award- winning best actor in "Dallas Buyers Club" displace Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's bid in 2022 for a third four-year term?
According to a Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll taken April 6-13, in a choice between McConaughey, Abbott and an unnamed someone else, the actor got 45 percent to Abbott's 33 percent, with 22 percent for someone else.
Of the 1,126 poll respondents, 37 percent identified themselves as Republican, 30 percent as Democrats, and 33 percent with no party affiliation. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 2.92 percent.
Abbott's job approval rating was 50 percent among all respondents, with 36 percent disapproving and 15 percent saying neither.
McConaughey got the support of 66 percent of the Democrats against Abbott and a third party, 44 percent of independents, and 30 percent of Republicans.
The actor has said he'd be a fool not to at least consider the possibility of running for governor of his home state of Texas.
But McConaughey has yet to say which party's banner he'd run under, if any, describing himself as an aggressive centrist.
"I'm a 'Meet You in the Middle' man," he told The Austin American-Statesman in March. He said no single party has exclusive ownership of various political issues and virtues.
Other interesting information turned up by the poll of Texans included that:
- Democratic President Joe Biden has a 52-41 job approval rating.
On abortion, more than half of Texans oppose U. S. Supreme Court repeal of the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision, that largely left it to women to decide whether they want to carry a pregnancy to term. Opponents of repeal were 61 percent; 37 percent wanted it done away with.
- House Bill 1927, to allow carrying a handgun in Texas without a permit or training, was passed 87-58 by the Texas House April 16. But in rhe recent poll of Texans, 58 percent are against it, while 26 percent favor it.
The bill must pass the Senate before it can go to the governor for approval or disapproval.
But Senate presiding officer, Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, has said the bill doesn't have enough votes to clear that body, and Gov, Abbott declined to say his attitude toward the bill until it reaches his desk.
Congress 6 Replacement
The May 1 special election to fill the Congressional District 6 seat in southeast Tarrant County, including most of Arlington and Mansfield, and all of Ellis and Navarro counties south of Dallas County, has drawn 23 candidates.
The vacancy was due to the Feb. 7 death of Republican U.S. Rep. Ron Wright from COVID-19.
The 11 Republicans running include Wright's widow Susan, a longtime Republican Party activist, thought to be leading the pack a few weeks ago.
But another GOP candidate is State Rep. Jake Ellzey of Waxahachie, who won his Texas House seat last year after losing a Republican primary runoff to Wright in 2018.
Among the 10 Democratic contenders is Jana Sanchez, who won the 2018 Democratic primary runoff, but lost in November to Ron Wright.
There is also a Libertarian candidate and an Independent.
A runoff is expected, since none of the 23 candidates are likely to top the 50 percent necessary to avoid one.
The earliest date for which the runoff can be set by Gov. Greg Abbott is May 24.
The runoff winner will begin serving upon being declared, but will immediately face a crowded re-election battle.
Several of the losing candidates May 1 will probably likely just continue running for the 2022 election in the Republican district trending Democratic.
And, this is slated to be the once-a-decade redistricting of legislative and congressional districts.
The US Census Bureau reported figures Monday of the 2020 US headcount. Texas will pick up two new congressional districts from other states for the 2022 election year, due to population shifts. Texas is the only state to gain more than one.
That will boost the number of Texas districts from 36 to 38, which probably will scramble districts in urban areas.
It's entirely likely that some of the candidates may not live in District 6 after the redistricting, but that's okay.
To run for congress, one just has to be at least 25, a U. S. citizen, and a resident of the state. That's it.
In fact, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram checked candidate data, and found eight candidates – four Democrats, three Republicans, and the lone Libertarian -- don't reside within the district's boundaries.
But some did, or have worked in the district for years,
So, some with an eye on a seat in congress: this might be an ending – or a continuation – or a beginning.
Let the political contests continue.
—
Dave McNeely is a statewide syndicated columnist. He can be reached via email at davemcneely111@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.