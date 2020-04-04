Act now and update your estate plan

Editor's Note: The information in this column is not intended as legal advice but to provide a general understanding of the law. Any readers with a legal problem, including those whose questions are addressed here, should consult an attorney for advice on their particular circumstance.
As we all watch COVID-19 spread and disrupt our lives, I have been seeing many reports on the importance of estate planning documents, including directives to physicians and family regarding life sustaining procedures. With the need for these documents being stressed and with the recommended social distancing, the question becomes, how do we execute valid instruments.
As anyone who has ever been a part of a family dispute after a loved one’s death knows, the worst and most expensive outcome is a court battle. Only the attorneys win in such a contest, because their fee depends on the fight.
Like toilet paper, you don’t even think about estate planning documents until you need them and realize you don’t have them. However, what documents you have and how they are prepared will greatly effect your loved ones after you are gone. So, the best way to avoid a messy and expensive fight over your estate, is to have an attorney skilled in the area of estate planning prepare your documents.
As I write this article, many cities and counties in Texas are under “shelter in place orders.” In fact, while Governor Abbott has not called his most recent order a “shelter in place order,” it does in fact state that only essential businesses remain open. So, how do you have your estate documents prepared? More pointedly, can they be electronically signed?
The Uniform Electronic Transaction Act, went into effect in 1999. A year before the E-Sign Act. The purpose of both acts is to remove barriers to electronic commerce and are NOT general contracting or digital signature statutes. The Uniform Act was originally enacted in Texas in 2001 and became effective January 1, 2002. This act specifically states that “trusts used outside the area of business and commerce would not be governed by this Act.” Additionally, powers of attorney are not covered by this Act. Another impediment to this Act is that the law requires that a signature to be notarized, acknowledged, verified or made under oath be made in the presence of a notary. Meaning, in the same room.
Several states have had court battles regarding the electronic execution of Wills, Codicils and Testamentary Trusts. While the world is moving towards electronic commerce and there are several electronic signature acts in existence, in the states where electronically signed estate documents like Wills have been filed for probate, expensive court battles have ensued. Unless you want to be the test case in Texas, I would not recommend using electronic signatures on your estate planning documents.
If you do not have your estate plans up to speed, what can you do in light of our current crisis? One option is to write your own Will. However, Texas only recognizes handwritten Wills, called holographic Wills, if they are entirely in the testator’s handwriting. Furthermore, when filing a holographic Will for probate, there are more stringent requirements than a Will prepared and executed in an attorney’s office. Thankfully, while attorneys and their staff are encouraged to lead by example and take precautions with regard to social distancing in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Office of Court Administration has determined attorneys must be permitted to practice law free from local stay at home orders and other restrictions.
In our office, we have implemented procedures to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus, disinfecting our conference rooms, bathroom, waiting area and high traffic areas along with more frequent hand washing. We practice social distancing while executing the documents as well.
This is also a good time to review your estate planning documents, meaning your Will and powers of attorney. These documents should be reviewed periodically and the appropriate adjustments made. Contact our office to schedule a teleconference with an attorney skilled in drafting estate documents that will help save your family difficulty in the future.
We all tend to run from activity to activity. Take this time that has been given to us to review your estate plan without being rushed. And spend time with your family and relax. If you need to update documents, then call an attorney who focuses on estate planning for assistance.
Sam A. Moak is an attorney with the Huntsville law firm of Moak & Moak, P.C. He is licensed to practice in all fields of law by the Supreme Court of Texas, is a Member of the State Bar College, and is a member of the Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. www.moakandmoak.com
