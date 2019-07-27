About town

We’ve basked in some weeks of Farmers’ Market, where we got beaucoups of one of the two things that money otherwise cannot buy: home grown tomatoes. And we’ve wallowed in weeks of key-eating temperatures, meaning it’s so hot that, if you were so unlucky as to drop your keys on the molten surface of a paved road, they would pure-d melt right in, leaving just a few tarry bubbles, and you’d never see them again.
Drive around town, and see what you’ll see. You can’t miss Vacation Bible School, which, like everything else, is themed as either kawabunga-dude, or extreme-Mars adventure. Personally, I’m waiting for the competitive napping themed version — or maybe one where the youngsters learn to appreciate crepes suzette avec peanut butter and strawberry compote. Note to pastors and youth ministry teams: the liverwurst sandwiches at snack time don’t go over so well with the wee ones.
Elsewhere, you’ll see various folks peddling watermelons out of pickup trucks by the side of the road, maybe on 11th, the woman with a few kids in tow. For goodness’ sake, stop and buy a sandia from her. Imagine if you had a flat tire by the side of the road, and prayed that some good Samaritan would pause to help you. “Whatsoever you do to the least of my brothers…”
Part of the beauty of our community is its diversity. If you listen, you may hear folks speaking not only Spanish, but also lovely dialects from such exotic locales as Turkey, Laos, and Ethiopia. Just drink in the richness of the tapestry. Of course, it can be difficult to comprehend the impenetrable vernacular of folks from Nawluns, but it works out alright if you just nod your head frequently in a sympathetic manner.
On the subject of natural resources, recycling seems a salutary step. In my neighborhood there’s no curbside collection, though an occasional drive to the city’s recycling center takes care of that. But a bizarre aspect of the task sticks out like a wart on a debutante: if you turn in glass bottles, you have to drop them into a huge steel vat, where they invariably and loudly smash into bits. It’s part of the system, I reckon, but the paradoxical implicit mayhem of it feels suspiciously like something Tom Sawyer would do.
One of the most remarkable and touching sights around town is the inmates from the klink out there in the hot sun mowing public grass or toiling at other civic beautification tasks. The prisoners’ uniforms stand out starkly. The fellows cannot be required or forced to do such work, but they reap some meagre benefit from it in terms of good behavior points; most salient is that they embodiment the spiritual principle of redeeming some of the time that would otherwise be squandered. Their effort, like all human labor, has creative value because of the inherent dignity of God’s creatures.
It’s good to look around. There are food trucks popping up everywhere, as well as new apartment complexes. Life nourishes and springs from the soul. Thank the good Lord for this dwelling place we share.
Bruce Chabot is a semi-retired clergyman who lives in Huntsville and teaches at Sam Houston State University.
