Just about the time it seems like the bills have been paid for a spell, the dreaded tax statements start arriving. And lo and behold many homeowners will find a bigger bill to pay this year than in 2021. Our esteemed tax gurus say this is because property values have rose significantly. It is not just homes. Those folks who own land with improvements and businesses that are doing their best to survive are in the direct line for increased taxes. Every homeowner needs to make sure they have applied to the tax authorities for a homestead exemption—that can save some big dollars on taxes due. And if over 65 years of age, additional tax savings are also available. These exemptions do not apply to excess land, barns or any other property—only the homestead. As for land used for agriculture, just make sure the property is designated by the local appraisal district as taxed for permitted uses.
Timber, grazing land, and wildlife use can qualify the acreage for agriculture use. That is if the property is of a certain size and the landowner actually uses the land for those purposes. Best thing to do is sit down with the folks at the local appraisal district and map out how to navigate the tax saving programs that may save plenty of dollars at tax time. Qualified properties may mean the land will be taxed at only a few dollars an acre rather than “market price” of several thousand dollars an acre. The onus is on the property owner—it’s like the preacher intones at weddings, “Speak now or forever hold your peace.”
Now I offer a personal beef with the overpaid, under educated “talking heads” at ESPN Sports. Saturdays are big for Texans who root for their teams—Texas A&M, UT, Rice, Baylor, TCU and all the other colleges playing football. It really galls me when halftime comes and the Texas A&M band is readying their march into the stadium. About that time the cameras return to focus on the three announcers and their inane comments on what is happening in the football world. The band gets no time for a television appearance. Just give coverage where it is logically due and keep in mind the game viewers are watching is why they are tuned in!
It seems that the Harvard grads are running the political system on the national scene. Just count up the number of Harvard alumni in positions of power. We need leaders from other top notch colleges and universities that have been around the block several times. Many of them have accomplished a lot more in their endeavors than have those who went to Harvard. Writer William F. Buckley Jr. commented several years ago: “I would rather be governed by the first 2,000 people in the telephone directory than by the Harvard University faculty.”
Horace McQueen is a former national editor for Farm & Ranch magazine and owner of Farm and Ranch TV News. The award-winning broad- caster is a rancher and farmer who is involved in real estate as well as gas and oil production.
