Abbott: Just spell my name right

There seems to be little question that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has taken a hard turn to the right. The Republican chief executive of the nation’s largest Red state seems to be trying hard to demonstrate that a moderate he is not.
Tracking him closely are Lt, Gov. Dan Patrick and Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton, also Republicans – as all statewide elected officials in Texas have been since 1998.
In Abbott’s case, this is a bigger deal. Like the other two, he is running in 2022 for a third four-year term in the job he currently holds. , But Abbott also apparently also is positioning himself for a run for president in 2024, and seems to be determined to demonstrate he is farther right than anyone else eyeing the nation’s highest office.
That includes Ron DeSantis, the Republican Florida governor, who has seemed in a pitched battle with Abbott over which of them can, among other things, more completely enforce their bans to keep school officials from requiring their students to wear masks to help stop the spread of the re-energized COVID-19 pandemic.
In Abbott’s case, and probably DeSantis’s as well, they also seem to be following the approach in catching the nation’s attention by the more than century-old axiom most often attributed to circus magnate P. T. Barnum:
“I don't care what the newspapers say about me as long as they spell my name right.”
And Abbott seems eager to find any way he can to disagree and/or outrightly oppose any stance that Democratic President Joe Biden takes.
Abbott had already railed against Biden’s more relaxed attitude about the dangers of immigration on Texas and the nation’s southern border with Mexico than had his predecessor, Donald J. Trump – who, not incidentally, has endorsed Abbott for re-election. (But apparently not, at least so far, for president, which Trump himself seems to be seeking.)
Recently, 15,000 immigrants who had fled Haiti to other countries, some for months or years, decided to seek asylum by way of Mexico into the United States. To escape the scorching September heat, they set up a makeshift camp under the international bridge across the Rio Grande border in Del Rio.
It was almost as if Biden had arranged a gift for the Texas governor, to enable him to complain about the federal government failing to pay enough attention to the border.
The federal government has started screening the Haitian immigrants, and some are being flown back to their island.
Critical Race Theory
Patrick, like Abbott, has endorsed preventing the teaching of what is called “Critical Race Theory” in public schools – which amounts to the discussion in class about what part race played in how our history developed – like the battle over slavery, that led to the Civil War between the states a century and a half ago.
Patrick recently said the Haitian influx is part of an effort by Democrats to promote entry into the country for immigrants for political gain -- to gradually take over the government.
"[Democrats] are allowing this year probably 2 million [immigrants], that's who we apprehended, maybe another million, into this country," Patrick said on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show. "At least in 18 years even if they all don't become citizens before then and can vote, in 18 years if every one of them has two or three children, you're talking about millions and millions and millions of new voters and they will thank the Democrats and Biden for bringing them here. Who do you think they're going to vote for?"
Patrick said President Biden and the Democrats had begun a “silent revolution” to take over the country by winning over the votes of migrants.
“This is trying to take over our country without firing a shot,” he added.
State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, who chairs the House Democratic Caucus, was highly critical of Patrick’s contention.
‘These comments are not only vile, they are incendiary and dangerous,” Turner said on Twitter. “Leaders have a responsibility to not incite with their words & actions - Patrick fails that test, again.”
Masks in Schools
Paxton, meanwhile, has been pursuing Abbott’s ban against school districts mandating that their students wear masks to help in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. He has sued six of the 94 school districts that have defied Gov. Abbott’s order against mask mandates.
That legal whip-cracking toward those mandates against requiring mask-wearing, and blocking vaccine requirements to the right by the top state officials may be taking its toll by losses in support by those more in the center and left, The Dallas Morning News reported.
Abbott’s overall support is plunging, potentially leaving him vulnerable to the likes of actor Matthew McConaughey and former congressman Beto O’Rourke, according to a new poll from The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler. A whopping 54% of Texans surveyed think the state is on the wrong track. Just 41% approve of the governor’s job performance.
—
Dave McNeely is a statewide syndicated columnist who reports on Texas politics. He can be contacted via email at davemcneely111@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.