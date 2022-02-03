Abbott flanks Trump in Texas, as Beto blasts Abbott for border

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, before former President Donald Trump’s Texas rally Jan. 29 in Conroe, wrapped himself in Trump’s cloak in a fundraising email. Some excerpts:
“Once President Trump announced he was coming to Texas, we set a RALLY GOAL to reach before he took the stage on January 29th. As of now, we’re STILL short of our RALLY GOAL, and we cannot bear to let down President Trump.
Texas is the STRONGEST STATE in the country, and we want to prove that we PROUDLY STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP!
“Just like President Trump, Governor Greg Abbott is a STRONG Republican.
He SUPPORTS our right to bear arms.
He DEFENDS the men and women of our law enforcement.
He wants a SECURE BORDER, which is why Governor Greg Abbott is working to BUILD THE WALL.
If you support Governor Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump, please chip in ASAP to our RALLY FUND to help us reach our goal before they take the stage.
Several months ago, Abbott hosted Trump at the border to brag on adding to Trump’s expensive wall between the US and Mexico. Trump’s successor, Democratic President Joe Biden, had discontinued it.
Abbott sent hundreds of Department of Public Safety troopers to the border and 10,000 Texas National Guard troops.
At the rally Saturday, Abbott shouted to the crowd, “I want you to make sure your voice is heard by President TrumpLet’s Go Trump! Let’s Go Trump!”
Trump, whose supporters stormed the capitol on Jan. 6 of last year, hinted he might pardon some of those identified by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from Jan.6. fairly,” Trump told the Conroe crowd. “And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”
Abbott, meanwhile, is ignoring seven March 1 Republican primary opponents, instead attacking Democratic favorite Beto O’Rourke.
O’Rourke has four primary opponents but is running straight at Abbott. He says Abbott sending the Guard to the border is wasting billions and impairing lives.
“Bring the guard members home,” he declared on Jan. 24, during an interview on Lawrence O’Donnell’s MSNBC TV show “The Last Word.”
“It’s just window dressing for his campaign,” O’Rourke added. The Guard are “wonderful public servants,” but Abbott unnecessarily disrupted their lives, with10 days notice.
The $2 billion could have helped fix Texas’s shaky power grid, given a raise to teachers paid $10,000 a year below the national average, and not cut the Guard members’ college benefits in half.
Abbott could also accept Medicaid expansion for Texas, providing about $9 billion a year in federal dollars, and medical insurance to over a million people.
Sending the National Guard “is a political ploy on the part of the governor,” O’Rourke said. “But the people who are paying the price, beyond the taxpayers, are the members of the guard, and we Times New Roman let them come back to their families, back to their jobs, back to their communities. It’s the right thing to do.”
O’Rourke also blasted Texas’s new “voter suppression” law, that makes it harder for people to vote – particularly people of color, the handicapped, and the elderly.
“Now, I think it’s really important for those who really want to vote in this primary to make sure that, if they are physically, and from a health care perspective, able to vote in person, do that,” O’Rourke said. “Because this voter suppression tactic is incredibly successful at denying people the ability to vote. We’ve got to find a way to overcome it.
“I’m hopeful, Lawrence, that the courts will enjoin this law, as patently unconstitutional, because it’s denying people their equal rights under the law,” O’Rourke said. “I really am concerned that it’s going to dissuade people from turning out.
“So, in my campaign, we are making a commitment to reach 2 million voters over the course of February -- in person at their doors, on the phone if we can’t reach them there. We’re also writing letters to them as well, to make sure that they understand what it takes to vote in Texas right now,” O’Rourke said.
“We’ve got to overcome this,” he said. “I wish that the Senate would have done the right thing and passed federal voting rights protection. But there’s no calvary riding to our rescue in Texas.
“This one is on all of us,” O’Rourke said. “So those who go to betofortexas.com can sign up, knock on doors with us, and make sure that we are the answer to this challenge at this moment.”
Abbott and O’Rourke are expected to win without runoffs, which if needed would be May 24. But occasionally, there is a surprise.
