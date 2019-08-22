Thank God for a successful 23rd Scholarship Banquet.
It was an amazing program. Dee Howard Mullins was wonderful as the Guest Speaker, as she kept us laughing and shared her wisdom. Simply Beautiful! Thank you to our great Mistress of Ceremony, Kathy Williams. Pastor Sophia Willis kicked off and ended the night with beautiful Prayers. Greetings were given from Huntsville Independent School District School Board President Rissie Owens, city of Huntsville councilmember Paul Davidhizar and County Judge Danny Pierce. Katherine Houston knocked us off our feet singing "Because of Who You Are," Rev. George Emitt Oliver — 1998 scholarship recipient — spoke to our Recipients with great hope for their future, encouraging them to take advantage of what the world had to offer them. Sierra Davis of Unfinished Testimony brought tears to my eyes as she danced for God.
Irving’s classmate, Rosalyn Kelly, introduced her sister, city councilmember Dee Howard Mullins, and Dee lit up the night. The Foundation thanks her for a job well done. Thanks to Kathy Williams and Kwenton Williams for performing the favorite, "I Almost Let Go." Madison Frusha sent a message of gratitude from Tyler Junior College for her last year scholarship. She is on the volleyball team and their year has started. Madison was truly missed, and the Institute wishes her the best.
Dr. Shirley Tucker Wallace and Sue Hall introduced the 2019 Recipients and they told the crowd what school they were attending and their major. The foundation is so proud of them. The Humanitarians were announced, and we appreciate them for their contributions during the year and in years past. Special thank you to Urban Jamz Revue's Raphael Kelley and Maria Kelley for the beautiful music, Chris Holmes for the videotaping, and Liesa Hackett and Yolanda Martin-Scott for the wonderful pictures.
God Bless the Businesses and Individuals who bought Ads for the Banquet Souvenir Book, making everything possible: First National Bank of Huntsville, Business of the Year; Colonel Samuel Douglas, Donor of the Year; Mac & LeAnne Woodward; Cox Funeral Home; Samaritan Women’s Care & Dr. Curtis Montgomery; Yummy Yummy Mongolian Grill & Sushi; Bill Fick Ford; Security Financial; Heartfield Florists; Huntsville Independent School District; Commissioner Ronnie & Reba White; Commissioner Bill & Debra Daugette; Judge Hal Ridley; Wayne and Monica Lee Family; Magnolia Lake and Charlie’s Used Cars; Platinum Printing; Elescore Credit Consulting; Donald, Kimmron & Pastor Kimm Thomas; Smiley’s on Veteran Memorial; Republican Party of Walker County; Boys & Girls Club of Walker County; Lee Baron; Dr. Shirley Wallace; Ralph & Linda Pease; Red Rose #011; Sierra Davis; Kiwanis Club of Huntsville; Ruth Lynch Photographer; First Missionary Baptist Church; Walker County Democrats; Dr. Darren & Marsie Grant; Attorney Bennie Rush; First Financial Bank; Prosperity Bank; Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church; New Growth Missionary Baptist Church; Homeland Properties; Ardyss/Esther Williams; Judge Donald Kramer; Robin Flowers; Beth Williamson & Thoreau Woods-Unitarian Universalist Church; McNeese Drugs; Smither, Henderson & Martin P.C., Attorneys at Law; Donald Genwright; Smither Co. Real Estate; Dales Auto Sales; Morris Johnson and Reginald Archer.
Thank you to The Huntsville Item for the great coverage and for being present at the banquet. Thank you to the Roxie Douglas Learning Institute Board for your hard work, and thank you Huntsville for 23 years of support.
— Carmen Irving, Roxie Douglas Learning Institute and Scholarship Foundation.
