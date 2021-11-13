A wake-up call to everyone, not just Democrats

The election last week was a wake-up call for moderates in the Democratic Party. Recall that President Biden was elected in 2020 as a moderate Democrat candidate, promising to unite the country under his leadership. However, his running mate was not a moderate, and his agenda was soon hijacked by The Squad and 95 House Progressives. As soon as he was inaugurated, the Left proceeded to redirect Democrat plans for the next 10 months, with some help from the Speaker of the House.
Biden achieved a win with a trillion-dollar CoVid relief package this Spring that sent $1200 to every citizen - needed or not. Next was the equally big Infrastructure Bill, although the definition of infrastructure seemed to change. Nevertheless, both parties agreed on a bill some weeks ago, and after lengthy Progressive delaying tactics, finally a moderate-supported $1 trillion infrastructure bill was passed.
Biden’s track record in ten months has not been sterling, and most of his wounds are self-inflicted. Our awkward exit from Afghanistan, the porous “closed” border, 2020 energy independence vanishing in 2021, the alienation of France, allowing the Infrastructure Bill to be held hostage, and repeated gaffes followed by walking back his words are a few examples.
Then came the election that the Vice President had said would have “national” ramifications. Election day choices may or may not portend a national trend, but this election, a wake-up call for all Americans, did bring several issues sharply into focus. In Virginia, voters were seemingly unimpressed by a parade of national Dems through their state, and affirmed the role of parents in their children’s education by their choice of governor. New Jersey’s close gubernatorial race showed Democrats could no longer take the Garden State for granted.
Minneapolis decided that having a police department was a good idea after all. Seattle soundly rejected the mayoral candidate who advocated cutting the police budget. San Antonio narrowly elected a Republican to the Texas House in a district Biden carried by 14 percent. And New York chose an ex-cop as mayor.
What does it all mean? What will it mean in 2022? We have plenty of pundits to enlighten us. In the meantime, what we can say for sure is that inflation is back (6.2%), energy prices are up, the supply chain is down, the Justice Department is involving itself in school board meetings, and CoVid vaccination mandates are highly unpopular.
All this points once again to a divided country, where the President – not Trump this time – is supported by less than forty percent of Americans. Biden is doing no better than Trump did in the leadership and unity departments, and we are the worse for it.
Again the out-of-power party gloats over the misfortune of the in-power party. It’s happened before and it’s happening again, only the roles are reversed. Politicians talk of wins, but the biggest loser is America. Problems go unaddressed and things get worse.
Our country’s leadership is a far cry from the character of our founders and early leaders. Those were people who knew how to compromise in service of the nation’s greater good; people who had risked all in a revolution against the world’s dominant power, and who did not flinch in the face of the most daunting task: creating a new country based on principles and ideas, undertaking an experiment in democracy heretofore unknown in the modern world.
Since our bicentennial we have drifted far from the values and tenets that made the United States an exceptional, yes, exceptional country in the history of the world. No amount of recrimination and self-loathing will change our history. We are the country that other people groups still choose when they leave their own. We are the country the free world looks to for help and leadership, and the enslaved world fears. That has not changed quite yet.
It will change, however, if we continue to focus only on our faults and fail to educate all our citizens to appreciate the freedom with which they have been blessed these many years. It will change if we do not raise up unifying leaders who can place the country’s welfare first and their self-interest second. It will change if we do not inculcate a sense of decency, self-sacrifice, service, and patriotism in our youth. It will end if we pit class against class, race against race, poor against rich, and worker against boss. And it will certainly end if we relegate decision-making by voters to ten percent of the voting population.
The recent election is significant, if for no other reason than the many absent voters, in a system that depends on the will of the people being expressed regularly and clearly, and such will being carried out by duly-elected public servants who put the country’s best interests first. Ben Franklin said after the constitutional convention, we have “a republic, if we can keep it.” Perhaps never before since the Civil War has the task of “keeping it” been so critically important as it is with our divided citizenry and dearth of real leadership here in the perilous twenty-first century. It’s time to wake up.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 42 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
