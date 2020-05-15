“Nurses are reluctant to call themselves heroes,” the Texas Nurses Association admitted earlier this month. But as the industry observes National Nurses Month this May, it’s clearer than ever that the moniker is deserved.
Walker County boasts hundreds of nurses. Texas Board of Nursing statistics show 254 licensed vocational nurses, 355 registered nurses and 37 advanced practice nurses live here, and more than four out of five of them are working in the field. It’s never an easy job — just ask any nurse — but during the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve faced additional challenges, like shortages of personal protective equipment, heightened risk of contracting illness during the course of their job and economic uncertainty as medical facilities had to limit nonessential services and in some cases furloughed staff.
If you’ve started wearing a mask to go grocery shopping, you know how uncomfortable they can get when you use them for long. Yet nurses often wear them day in and day out in just one example of how they sacrifice their comfort to protect their patients. Many work 12-hour shifts, too, and show up for work in evenings, overnights or on weekends while many of us are at home with our families. Even when going to work means risking their very lives, they do it — it’s just part of the job, they might tell you, as if it were a simple matter of fact.
They deal with us at our worst, when we’ve finally taken ourselves to the emergency room with a panicked look on our face, or when we’ve been forced to check into a nursing facility to have our stressed and frail bodies brought back to health. We may feel like being short with them, from lack of sleep or heavy worries weighing us down. They know it. They see us struggling, over and over, different patients but the same general question: When will I feel better?
Soon, they tell us.
Like pioneering nurse Florence Nightingale, they wash our wounds with water and soothe our souls with comfort. It’s high time we thank them for it.
If you know a nurse, think about showing them some appreciation this month. You can give them a shoutout on social media, letting them know how they’ve inspired you or helped you through a tough time. Consider writing them a note or sending them a gift card. Ask them directly how you can support them — do they need someone to pick up some staples from the supermarket? Would they enjoy an afternoon away from their kids? They might suggest something else, too, a unique kindness you can provide that they’d appreciate.
They’ve sacrificed plenty to take care of us. Let’s take a little time to take care of them, too.
