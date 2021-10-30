A tale of two restaurants

Huntsville is fortunate to have plenty of good restaurants, although fewer than it did just months ago, due to COVID primarily. It seems you always appreciate certain things more once they are gone. For example, The Texan is no more, having been a downtown fixture for many decades. Former SHSU students have fond memories of that institution, when there were fewer eating places in town to choose from.
Restaurants have been up against it for quite a while now. With COVID's onset came mandatory limits on how many customers could be served, zero when closures were required, to 25 to 50 to 75 percent. How long at each level of occupancy was decided for them by Austin or Washington. Attrition was heavy.
Looking back, sixty-three percent of restaurants laid off employees during the pandemic; 29 percent laid off more than three-quarters, according to the Penn State Social Science Institute. Ten percent of restaurants in the United States (79,438) have closed permanently since the pandemic began, a food service research firm concluded.
Still, some things can no longer be blamed on COVID. As a long-time resident of Huntsville, I’ve visited just about every restaurant in town. This month I visited two establishments I favor with my patronage. In the course of a meal, a visit with each manager proved enlightening.
Restaurant number one is part of a national chain, in Huntsville a good many years. Its broad menu attracts a clientele from college students to senior citizens. As I approached, people were standing outside, obviously on a waiting list. Since we were after peak lunch hours, I was a little surprised. I got on the list.
Then I saw that fully one-half of the restaurant was closed, vacant. The other half was not full. My surprise turned to curiosity. I asked the greeter, today also the manager, the obvious question. Looking tired, he responded that labor was his problem. He was down 60% in cooks, wait staff were scarce, and those who remained overworked. In an otherwise successful restaurant, he and his wife were working with a skeleton crew just to keep the doors open. He went on to say that when he could get applicants, more exhibited an attitude of entitlement he had not noticed before. He wasn’t optimistic.
Our foursome was seated in the bar area, a less desirable location, as we enjoy quieter spots allowing for conversation, but we did not object. We were served by a young man with perspiration on his forehead. He brought us a free appetizer for “having to wait,” apologizing as he did so. Clearly, he was doing all he could, as he covered multiple server areas. A good meal - and - our eyes had been opened.
The second restaurant is family-owned, in a good location, also in operation many years. It’s never as busy as the first restaurant (used to be), but food and service are consistently very good to excellent. Their head cook is family, so food quality is consistent. During past worse days, without paid wait staff they survived by filling gaps with family members. This manager too has had difficulty hiring employees, and reports applicants come in with unrealistic expectations about the job. However, in spite of long hours and varying customer volume, the manager is always cheerful and personable. And - just as tired as the first one.
Two different restaurants. Two common denominators. Both have survived by doing what they have to do, with the willingness of managers to work employees’ jobs. This type of “can-do” attitude has made America a comfortable country in which to live. Too, the willingness of people to go above and beyond to serve customers makes our lives more enjoyable.
The other common denominator is a labor shortage where there shouldn’t be one (In August, 4.3 million Americans left jobs - the most in two decades.). COVID is one reason, but restaurants are no longer closed or occupancy limited. Instead of “where’s the beef?” we now ask “where’s the help?” The other factor is government policies attempting to remedy the labor shortage. I recall receiving money that I did not need from the federal government. Others did need it, but it was inefficiently distributed.
We realized in both cases that our tips could help make a difference. Raised in a ten percent tip era, we understand that twenty percent is the starting point for a tip these days, and a tip should be given cheerfully, as should any gift.
It’s too early to tell for sure, but is it possible that the pandemic and more so our government’s response to it have altered our cultural work ethic forever? Has this contributed to a “work is optional” mentality by some of our potential workforce? Have unrealistic expectations arisen concerning jobs and wages? How will supply chain problems affect restaurant viability? All this and inflation too.
We may have neither solutions nor power, but we can surely influence the future of our own eateries, by patronizing Huntsville restaurants, by tipping those who may be doing the work of several people, and simply by being patient if things do not go perfectly. Serving today’s public is not easy work. Our thanks should go to those who continue to come to work.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 42 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
