A tale of two cities

This is not Spark Notes from Charles Dickens historical, classic novel set in London and Paris before and during the French Revolution; but instead, a Tyson’s game plan activity encapsulated with barriers, solutions, commitment and awesome rewards to achieve a personal goal.
A few weeks ago, I was faced with an intense dilemma concerning whether to attend the Hornets playoff game in New Caney, or to attend the last Sam Houston Bearkats home game, which featured 22 seniors who will be graduating and moving on to a different chapter in their lives. One of the 22 seniors was No. 32 Royce See, my nephew. Since I could not be in two places at the same time, my husband, Phillip, and I, devised a simple homemade game strategy solution, which created a win-win solution for both of us. He would flea-flicker and split southeast to New Caney, and I would do an end-around move and remain home with the Bearkats, as I climbed mini-mount Everest to the stadium, with a highly inflamed knee.
In another round of the playoffs, as the Huntsville Hornets were pounding Crosby into puddy, the Bearkats were baptizing Houston Baptist in orange holy water. The ebbs and flows of the game kept the spectators engaged and high on their happy feet, as the Bearkats’ soulful band serenaded the fans with fancy tunes and rhythm that evoked the young at heart to gyrate and bust a move all day long. Of course, one of the many highlights of the game was hearing my nephew’s name called out for tackling and seeing No. 32 displayed on the jumbotron.
The commitment and sacrifice with pain was worth it all to experience the flip-flop hooray; the last battle of the season for the Bearkats. I did not receive a call or text from Phil, so I knew the Hornets were king of the hill, one more time. Did I make the right decision to commit to the Bearkats senior game? Absolutely! Family and friends traveled far and near to be in attendance to demonstrate support for the Bearkats and Royce See. As a matter of fact, I have been waiting for 5 long years with great anticipation, for specific photos with Royce and the family. And yes, I got my photos with no argument or debate from Royce’s father, my brother, Roy See, and it was marvelous. Great are the rewards of faith, patience and persistence.
This tale of two cities…Huntsville and Crosby was not a tale; it was an astounding reality of the thrill of victory one more time. The scoreboards displayed Hornets 54, Crosby 44, and Bearkats 37, Houston Baptist 14. On this given day in both cities, all we did was win … win … win!
—
Chris Tyson is a resilient and retired public school educator of 32 years of service. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.