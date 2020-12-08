A surprising encounter

This column was printed in The Huntsville Item several years ago, but it seemed a fitting column to follow the previous four so here it is once again.
My son was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam era, trained as a medic and was assigned to a unit in Europe.
He took full advantage of an army leave to visit Italy where he enjoyed that nation of treasures. He remembered visiting the Vatican resulted in an aching neck from looking up at all the ceilings. I remember it had the same effect on me after my visit to the Sistine Chapel.
Near Vatican City he and his two travel companions faced crossing a busy thoroughfare that was typical of many in Rome: multiple lanes, cars traveling in both directions at breakneck speed, their drivers showing little concern for the foot traffic in the area. As they stood on the sidewalk curb pondering how they would get across the wide street without getting killed, a middle aged Italian gentleman approached and in good English offered to help them navigate their way to the other side. He said there was a way to do it and after a bit of conversation he explained how it was done.
It had to do with confidently sticking your foot out to indicate your intention to cross. That meant stepping out into a veritable racetrack with the expectation the approaching cars would not run you over. They were told it was a method Italians used very successfully because penalties for hitting a pedestrian were severe. With hearts in their throats, doing as instructed, sure enough the cars stopped to let them pass and they all made it safely across to the other side. The system worked as was predicted.
After the safe crossing they thanked the Italian gentleman and invited him to join them at a nearby sidewalk café for a glass of wine which he declined. They once again expressed their gratitude for his assistance and then he looked at one of my son’s companions and said he felt sure he was from the New York area. He was indeed right about that. Then he looked at his other friend and asked where he was from, which was somewhere in the Midwest. He then looked directly at my son and said, “I know exactly where you are from. You are from Huntsville, Texas”. In shocked surprise my son asked him how he could possibly know that.
He explained that during WWII he had learned English while he was a prisoner of war in a POW camp near Huntsville, Texas and the local people with whom he had contact during his internment spoke in that same way. He said the accent was easily recognizable. Unfortunately he was headed somewhere and could tarry no longer but there were questions they would have asked had there been time.
There were many POW camps in Texas during WW II mainly for German and Italian prisoners of war. When workers became scarce, they were used as a source of labor in harvesting of crops, road repair and occasionally in hospitals as orderlies. They received wages, albeit, minimal.
Although this Italian man might have been unaware that even southern accents can vary greatly, to him my son sounded like those he had heard while he lived near Huntsville as a POW 30 years previous to this encounter.
I would say the chances of a visitor to Rome, Italy meeting a local citizen who could identity state and city in the United States said visitor was from, would be quite slim. But it did happen to my son on a visit to Rome during his deployment in Europe in 1972
Who would ever think that Walker County could leave such a recognizable imprint on the larynx, tongue and palate of a 20-year old soldier who had once lived, learned and played in the fields and woods around Huntsville, Texas. There is something quite wonderful about that!!
(During my visit to Italy, the traffic left a lasting impression. Italian drivers smoked, talked, waved and sometimes groomed their hair as they drove at break-neck speed and surprisingly after two weeks in Italy I never saw an auto accident.)
—
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.