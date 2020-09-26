A sign in your yard is not marketing

When listing a property for sale, marketing that property should include so much more than just putting a sign in your yard.
The sign has a purpose. What does a sign do? It helps people find the house and provides contact information to allow buyers to find more information. Be sure that the sign on your property has a phone number direct to your agent. Your Realtor knows the most about your house and you want them answering questions and sharing information about your home to potential buyers.
What are some other ways to market your home?
The fact is that all Realtors have access to the same internet sites. We enter a listing into the local MLS and it is automatically shared on many other websites including Zillow, Trulia, Realtor.com etc.
Some Realtors have more social media followers, but are those followers always looking for your specific home? All Realtors can advertise to just as many people by paying for a boosted post advertising your home to people in a specific area or a larger area fairly inexpensively.
Is your agent available to show your home? Did your Realtor recommend that you make your home as accessible as possible when it is for sale?
Are they willing to hold an open house? Iit is a great way for an agent to meet buyers, but it is also a great way to get a large number of buyers through your house. Even if those particular people don’t purchase your home, they may know someone else who would be interested. Word-of-mouth is great marketing. The more people that know about your house, the more likely it is to sell.
Does your agent reach out to your neighbors and others in the neighborhood with door knocking, door hangers or sending out postcards to spread the word about your home? What about letters to people who might be interested in purchasing a home like yours? Do they have a group of investors they reach out to to let them know that your house is available for sale and would be a great rental or commercial property for them?
Does your agent think outside the box? Are they willing to go above and beyond for your interests? Do they want you to sell your home so that you can move to the next phase of your life with the most money and the least stress possible?
Are they willing to spend a little money up front, providing you with professional photos, drone shots and a virtual tour video?
Are they afraid to give you advice about how best to prepare your property for sale?
On the flip side, are they telling you to spend thousands of dollars to remodel your home for a buyer that you don’t even know? How will you know their preferences? Neutral colors and simple taste will appeal to the most buyers. Clean and new are what most homebuyers prefer.
Common sense and hard work go a long way when successfully selling a home. Knowledge of the community and the local market are vital to selling your home for the right price and knowing what the typical buyer is looking for.
Don’t just choose a Realtor because their name sounds familiar or someone knows someone. Do your research, look for a high quality professional who is willing to go the extra mile for YOU!
—
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.