A season of thankfulness

Fall weather is upon us and we are really enjoying the change in seasons.
As I write this edition, I am sure that as Thanksgiving and Christmas are upon us the citizens of Huntsville are preparing for family time and the holiday season. I personally love this time of year.
I hope we all reflect on how good God has been to us this year and open our hearts and pocketbooks to those who may have difficulty celebrating the holiday season. I encourage all our citizens to discover how you might help those in our community who may need help and encouragement at this time of year.
This past Tuesday, I was sworn in as your mayor for the next two years. I thank you for your support and the privilege of serving the people of "Home Sweet Huntsville."
I also want to express my support for our three new council members, Daiquiri Beebe, Russell Humphrey, and Blake Irving. Thank you for taking an active part in this city that we all love and call home.
I also want to say a few words about our three council members who have termed out this year.
Former Mayor Pro Tem Joe Emmett — Joe has been very faithful over his terms in City Council attendance, special meetings, workshops and special events. Joe has demonstrated a heart for the city and city sponsored events. His extensive experience in construction and his rapport with various contractors and vendors has served the citizens of Huntsville extremely well. He has been a defining force in moving this city forward in a positive direction.
Some of Joe's more notable endeavors include the paid parking around the university and the digital signage which many of our citizens have expressed as being very helpful. Joe has personally taught me the importance of compassion and has used this great character trait to teach others and remind me of how we need to keep compassion in our hearts as we discuss issues that affect our citizens. Joe has also willingly filled in for me during my illness and treatment. Thank you, Joe Emmett; you are my great friend and I always will seek your advice and input.
Former Councilmember Tish Humphrey – Tish, you are an amazing lady who dedicated eight years of her life to serve the citizens of Huntsville. Tish brought to the Council her experience as a city employee in her earlier life and taught us about the relationship between city employees and the role the Council plays in this relationship.
On several occasions, Tish used this experience to give me valuable advice. I appreciate this advice and she was correct in giving it to me. On more than one occasion her advice resulted in an apology on my part. Thank you, Tish.
Some of Tish's more notable accomplishments on the Council was her spearheading the no smoking ordinance in the city. Great work for all our citizens. Also, Tish has been involved on a year-to-year basis in improving how we as a city, communicate our message to our citizens. Again, great work Tish. She demonstrates her heart every year by challenging our Council to financially support meals at thanksgiving and Christmas for those less fortunate. Every Council needs a Tish Humphrey. Thank you Tish for eight years of volunteer service.
Former Councilmember Ronald Allen — A unique individual who often portrayed himself as an uneducated, east side, Boettcher Mill product. But I know that Ronnie is much smarter than this portrayal. I'll always remember some of Ronnie's more notable expressions, like "wait a minute" or "now let me get his straight" or "now let me try and understand where we're headed here" or my all-time favorite, "now don't cut me off Mayor." Ronnie, your "good old boy" straight speech was much more of a "to the point" and you knew exactly where you were headed.
So, Ronnie let me share with you your greatest asset as an eight-year city councilmember. Your greatest asset was and is your passion for Ward 3. Ward 3 was Ronnie Allen's baby. You've demonstrated repeatedly that the citizens of Ward 3 were always your top concern. Well done Mr. Allen.
Let me remind all our citizens to observe extra caution during the continued construction on I-45 and be a friendly driver.
Also, I need all our citizens to put Dec. 9 on your calendar to be at the Walker County Storm Shelter from 5:30-7 p.m. to meet all your dedicated city employees and to hear your mayor give you a "State of the City". I'm praying that God will grant me the necessary strength to deliver to our citizens the status of various events in our city. I'm counting on a big turnout! Don't let me down.
In closing, tell someone today that you love them. We don't do enough loving. I love all of you. God bless you as God continues to bless our city.
See you on December 9.
