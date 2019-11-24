A Season of Caring

Volunteerism is often thought of as a thankless act, that can define a community.
There are thousands of people throughout our readership area who are known for their generosity, and who are making real, lasting differences in the lives of others by giving back.
It has been said that the truest measure of a society is how it cares for its least fortunate.
Whether it is serving meals to those in need, visiting the shut-in, mentoring a young person, picking up litter, participating in a neighborhood watch program, reading to a classroom, coaching a youth sports team or taking part in a food drive.
We at The Huntsville Item are wanting to shine a light on those volunteers, that are the key to what makes Huntsville and Walker County great.
Starting next week, we will be launching our inaugural Season of Caring series. So, if you or someone you know are making great strides to give back to the community, we want to hear about it.
With this series, we want to shine a light on the volunteerism of our friends, family members and neighbors that largely go unrecognized in our community.
To nominate yourself or someone you know to be featured in the series, contact our office by phone at 936-295-5407 or via email at jbrown@itemonline.com.
