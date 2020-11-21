A return to truth: seven reasons to support the recount

Why should there be widespread support for a recount of the late presidential election? Let’s address at least seven reasons including objectivity, law, a common project, sense of trust, unity, relaxation and political legitimacy.
The primary reason lies in a return to the concept of objectivity, the basis for real truth. Without a focus on objectivity, truth is a spurious term, leaving us with so-called “relative truth”, meaning each one has one’s own truth. Without objectivity nothing is real. If nothing is real, then we can never know for sure who is president. Yet we will say, for example,” Biden really won”. Yet if truth is not objective, the opposite truth is still truth, “objectively speaking”.
Objectivity, in our country, is on the defensive. Among some proponents of post modernism, objectivity, the concept underpinning classical reasoning, is subject to being “deconstructed” and made a pejorative term, as in “logo-centric”, meaning one who is amenable to logical discourse. It is even considered a source of racism. Although if there is no basis for objectivity how can we say, objectively, that racism even exists?
Which brings up the second point, the basis for law. Without objective truth there is no basis for a viable system of law. Rather, law is whatever the most powerful can get away with. Witness the burning of buildings, beatings, even death, without punishment challenging our country for the last six months. Without objectivity, the “law of the jungle” prevails. A recount could strengthen support for law and order.
A third reason to support the recounting centers on the idea of a common project, a way to get all citizens involved in working together. It is in everyone’s interest to know for sure who won and who lost. As long as the result is under dispute, in a country without true truth, there is cause for violence of word and action.
Working on a common project, in turn, can produce a fourth phenomenon, a new sense of trust. Robert Putnam of Harvard University has produced primary evidence that the practice of pluralism in our country has produced a lack of trust. Working together to harvest a correct vote count could rectify that, restoring a sense of trust between Americans.
Trust leads to a sense of unity among peoples, the fifth result of a vote count. Becoming part of a common project engenders a need to find unity of purpose for all involved in the similar undertaking, regardless of the political position of various people. Unity is something that has been sorely lacking in our society for much too long. Ironically, then, a search for truth and trust in the election can return a sense of unity, people unified in search of the truth.
A sixth reason for a vote count centers on molding an environment characterized by relaxation. Can you imagine, that after suffering together in search of a real truth, the great sense of relief which would ensue, among all sides. The winners would feel vindicated while the losers, even in remorse, would feel like they had fought a good fight and deserved therefore to relax.
Given this scenario, the winning side could rest more assured in governing a secure country, one more amenable to supporting new policies thus embracing the seventh point, the political legitimacy of the regime, whether democrat or republican.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.