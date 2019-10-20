A pony tale

“My life has been a pony tail.” That’s what the man said to me.
In a world where people treat each other like the Hatfields and the McCoys fighting over the last lifeboat on the Titanic, please allow me to provide context for the above felicitous malapropism. He was explaining how happy he was with his life here among us, the folks of this wonderful country and this great state.
When I met him, he was serving as a technician, keeping an eye peeled on telemetry, in this case medical information on my vital statistics, sent from monitors hooked up to my admittedly homeric (if not positively corpulent) physique, through wires to computer screens at the nearby nurses’ station overnight.
As we got acquainted, he mentioned that he had been a respected physician years ago, back home in Turkmenistan. Seeking a better life for his family, he brought them and emigrated here, though he was subsequently unable to establish professional credentials matching what he once had had.
Nonetheless, he never regretted the move. Here he is, in Texas, in the modern promised land, in the United States of America — he earns a decent living, his children are getting a good education, and the family is (comparatively) safe from persecution and bigotry. In our quiet conversation, he sums up his feelings thus: he loves America, he is more than happy — in fact, he says, “my life has been a pony tail.”
Of course what he meant, though confusing the colloquialism, was that his life was as swell as a fairy tale, so full of happiness and contentment.
That conversation remains indelible in my mind. Though he was a stranger in a strange land (see Jer 14:8, and Heb 11:9), he loved this country and did not take it for granted. Even though his fortunes had suffered, as well as his socio-economic estate, he did not blame anybody, or assume any self- centered mindset.
Would that the American experience for all of us could be so free of class- based contempt, racial or ethnic discrimination, and socio-economic prejudice.
Some might call him an alien, but we should reserve that epithet for the only real aliens: people from Mars, or Alpha Centauri, or the Andromeda galaxy, or someplace like that (maybe Veganopolis).
I pray that you may be as happy here as the chap I met, and that we all may want it to be so for others who want to come here: may your life be a pony tail.
—
Bruce Chabot is a semi-retired clergyman who lives in Huntsville and teaches at Sam Houston state University.
