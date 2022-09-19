Have you thought to yourself lately, what will happen to you when a dark season comes into your life? Will your significant other stand by you? And how deep is their love for you when you need them the most? These are questions we really need to contemplate when examining the high rate of divorce across our country. We all will be challenged in some significant way. Here is a rare love story of sacrifice, encapsulated with a pure, authentic and purple heart.
As with Adam-the first man, being put in a deep sleep (anesthesia),The Creator performed the world’s first recorded surgery and created Eve, Adam’s helpmate and wife, from one of his ribs. When Eve was presented to Adam, he recognized she was bone of his bones, and flesh of his flesh. This organic creation sets the stage for the health ordeal with Nate and Anshannette Grigsby, of Huntsville, Texas.
In 1994, Nate Grigsby, went to his doctor for his annual physical, due to intermittent pain in his lower back. This physical is a prerequisite to playing football for the Huntsville Hornets. It was at this time that his doctor discovered that his kidneys were not filtering correctly. A biopsy was done, and later, Nate was diagnosed as having Nephrotic Syndrome. Fast forward to the beginning of the year 2022, when Nate’s kidneys were failing him. He desperately needed a new kidney in order to live.
This was a precarious time for Nate and Ann. Trying to find a match was causing undue stress. His immediate family was more than willing to donate a kidney to help him sustain life. Parents, siblings, etc. were all considered, but none were a compatible donor match. Nate was running out of options and time. Alternatively, the Lord had prepared his perfect match right next to him all the time, unbeknownst to both of them. It was his wife, Ann, of twenty three years of marriage.
In Ann’s own voice, listen to her decisive move: “I am a proud organ donor. March 2nd 2022, I donated a kidney to my husband, Nate Grigsby. Being a kidney donor is a blessed opportunity that has never crossed my mind. I can truly say, this experience has been amazing the moment I knew I could be a candidate. I was all in, never thought twice, or had any fear because I saw it as a blessed opportunity as mentioned before. The process was lengthy, but everything went smoothly. It started with my husband asking me to attend a class because he needed someone to accompany him. In that class, the facilitator talked about being a donor. After the class, we visited with the kidney donor coordinator and she told me I could possibly be a candidate. At that time, I knew this was what I wanted to do, but not my husband. He did not want me to go through the process because he is a husband, a protector, and wanted me to be well, to take care of him. But there was no changing my mind. First, there was the pre-screening to see if I was healthy enough, and if my blood work would be a match. Within days, I received a call that I was a match. Over the next 3 months, I had various appointments, online doctor visits, psych evals, and every test you could imagine, from the head down. It was overwhelming to keep up with everything. On the bright side, you may come out healthier than when you went in, or definitely more aware and knowledgeable of your health. You get a full health evaluation, and learn more about your body and mental state than ever before. I got to view the results of my CAT Scan and saw the inside of my whole body-organs and all. This was so fascinating to me. Thank God for science, technology, and a gifted team of surgeons. Our surgeries (on the same day) were a complete success!”
The Grigbsy’s recovery team consisted of their 85 year old grandmother, who cared for them by cooking 3 meals a day, and cleaning and doing laundry for one month. Their mother was charged with taking them to all follow up appointments, while maneuvering within the Houston traffic. Neither of the caregivers never lost steam or complained about their assignment. Today, Nate and Ann are adjusting well, and Nate has learned the value of delegating work related responsiblity. Nate’s advice to others is to stay on top of your health and pay attention to bodily changes.
Have you considered donating blood or becoming an organ donor? It just might save a loved one’s life.
Chris Tyson is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
