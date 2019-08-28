A new trend

Hopefully the newest trend I am reading about does not gain general acceptance. Enough is enough. We are a gullible people and seem willing to buy into the wildest ideas in the hope that our lives will become more meaningful and in line with environmental integrity.
There are those who are concerned about our bathing habits. According to these advocates we are washing our bodies too often and in the process, washing away useful bacteria, damaging our immune systems and creating a susceptibility to diseases of the skin.
According to these bathless trendsetters we should stop bathing and allow nature to set the guidelines. To some of the more committed, bathing is totally unnecessary; like self- cleaning ovens, we are blessed with self-cleaning bodies. People who have bought into this way of life haven’t bathed in years and swear they do not smell bad but on the contrary, they are clean and smell good. I am not saying this is not true, I just don’t believe that it is.
Historically, bathing daily is a fairly new behavior and in some areas of the world depends on the availability of water to do so. I remember the weekly bath, usually a Saturday one in order to be clean for church on Sunday. My first grade teacher called me Miss Dutch Cleanser because I “always smelled so clean”, or so she said. This was in the era of the weekly bath! (Dutch Cleanser was a cleaning powder like the Comet of today. The container displayed a picture of a little blond girl wearing wooden shoes and a white Dutch folk costume.)
By the time our kids came along the entire nation was in full bathing mode. I washed my poor babies daily, hair and all until they were old enough to bathe themselves. At which time the daily cleansing ritual was continued. Methinks I over did it. It is surprising they have any hair left after all that rubbing and scrubbing. That may have been an overreaction to the bathless era since modern day parents no longer feel babies need to be scrubbed down every day. Truth be known, little babies don’t get dirty.
Reading about periods in history where bathing was thought to be harmful to one’s health should make us thankful for living in the age that we do. The Court of Louis XIV must have smelled worse than a pig sty with all those unwashed heads of hair under giant wigs and bodies encased in layers of clothing. It is no wonder women fanned a lot and men ran about with a perfumed hankie pushed up against their nostrils.
There are cultures who consider body odor of the kind we avoid, an aphrodisiac, which may be a factor in their high birthrates. Do you suppose? If this be true, then to control an overpopulation problem would simply be to mandate a daily bath, preferably with soap. How easy is that?
The bathless advocates go even further by recommending ways to maintain the health of our intestinal tract. That is too clean too. Now sterilized “poop pills” can be purchased for consumption so we have bacterial balance inside and out. Google it. They can be purchased on line.
Perhaps a happy medium should be reached; stop scrubbing ourselves to an unhealthy state, but certainly keep clean enough not to offend those destined to be in our presence.
I do not know the answer to all this, just what some people designate as the problem. Frankly I was born with an acute ability to smell….good or bad odors and I react differently to the bad ones. So I must assume other people do as well. I shall let the non-bathers continue their bathless habits and just hope they are right in their belief that others cannot smell them.
—
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.