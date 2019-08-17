A need you can help solve

Driving around town we can all see the thousands of apartment buildings being built around town. Sam Houston State University is growing and many people believe this is the only reason for the apartments, but this is not the case.
Our community is made up of many working class citizens. People who make a decent wage, but can’t afford our average single-family home price of $200,000. How can they live? They choose to rent a home owned by an investor who purchased the property many years ago at a lower price.
Almost 60% of residents in Huntsville are renting the home they live in. A typical community only has about 40% of their residents renting homes. This is one of the reasons that apartment home companies believe they can make a profit in Huntsville.
Another reason is that Huntsville is “trending” in the Houston area. People are talking about Huntsville as a great place to invest in real estate. Many people are considering moving to Huntsville for the quieter lifestyle. They are willing to commute to Houston for work.
What does this mean for our community? The rental market is changing. A few of the homes that have been filled with renters are now sitting empty as more brand new apartments come available. These homes will likely increase as more apartments are completed and available for rent.
This is good news for residents who have wanted to own a home but have not been able to afford one. Over time, these rental homes will be available for sale at lower than $200,000 and current renters will be able to afford to buy them.
The problem we will have is the condition of these rentals. I have shown numerous rentals to clients and many of them are in poor condition. They will need to be remodeled and updated for buyers. A typical buyer wants a move-in ready home that is attractive and free of repairs.
This problem can be solved by house flippers. Investors who purchase a run-down property for a good price, spend some money to improve the home and sell it for a profit. I hope that local Huntsville citizens will consider investing in this endeavor.
Refurbishing existing homes will improve the look and desirability of our community substantially.
—
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor with Abby Realty.
