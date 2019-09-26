A much-anticipated groundbreaking

The empty field on FM 2821 in northern Huntsville may not look like much today, but it will soon give rise to more evidence of the commitment Huntsville city voters have made to help the city prepare for growth.
On Wednesday, city officials broke ground on a 40,000 square-foot police headquarters and a subsequent 16,750 square-foot fire department, the two projects that voters approved with the first proposition in the November 2016 bond election.
The work is the second phase of the three proposition projects that were approved by voters, with the first project — enhancements in the city’s water and sewer infrastructure — nearing completion on time and under budget. The new police and fire departments are slated to open in relatively short order, in the fall of 2020.
The groundbreaking offers a glimmer of hope for the long, difficult venture to combat help Huntsville continue to grow for the future. Huntsville Mayor Andy Brauninger said it best ... our first responders risk their lives to help others, so the least we can do is be sure they have the resources they need to do their job.
It’s an ambitious start worth celebrating, which may explain why a clutch of elected officials, shovels in hand, happily stood on that pile of dirt and smiled for the cameras.
They recognize what many others in the city have known for years … the facilities are desperately needed.
When the Huntsville Police Department first began operating in their current facility, which was formerly a bank, they had approximately 25 employees. The building has not gotten any larger, but now they house nearly 70 people inside it.
The current fire station No. 2, which was closed in July, was built in 1939 as a bathhouse for a swimming pool. It has been utilized as a fire station for nearly 40 years.
We applaud city officials on being proactive and preparing for growth in the city of Huntsville.
