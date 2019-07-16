A matter of preference and taste

A newspaper, almost any newspaper, will frequently contain or include one to three pages of comic strips. In olden days, these were known as the “funnies” and focused on slapstick humor and gross puns. This is no longer the case. Now, some provide platforms for artists and authors to release pronouncements on marriage, politics, family life, teenagers, and anything else. Regular readers of newspapers have their favorite comics probably with more than a few that remain unread. For me, I have favorites; some I scan, while others line the bottom of a birdcage.
Over my years, there have been some surviving the test of time. Prince Valiant still wears long hair, slashes with the Singing Sword, and moves from one adventure to another. Over the years, he acquired a wife, Princess Aleta, and his son Arn accompanies him on many adventures. Lil’ Abner has retired as has Dick Tracy and Smilin’ Jack. Dagwood seems to have the secret to dieting. After so many years of his exhaustive eating, he still retains his stooped posture.
With reluctance, I have come to enjoy and appreciate many of a recent vintage. Beetle Bailey, without re-enlisting, remains a private in the Army after so many years. Sarge, his hungry nemesis, has taught all of us new words and new means of tormenting a ne’er-do-well who has perfected work avoidance and sleep enlargement. The Family Circus always amuses and provides meaningful messages worthy of refrigerator magnets. There was a comic strip starring Calvin and Hobbes that came upon the scene, blazed like a meteor, and disappeared. The author decided after a few years of success that he would retire the strip. It disappeared and comics have never been the same. All efforts at urging the creator to resurrect a talking lion and a kid with real thoughts have been unsuccessful.
There are syndicates trying to sell numbers of columns or products. Some are good and some not so good. For the author/artist trying to break into the market, it has become a daunting task. At the syndicate level, an editor reviews and decides which ones will possibly see light in the morning paper. On an individual basis, a creator can ill-afford to have his or her column in only one paper. The pay is abysmally low. As with other commercial ventures, the promise of profitability comes from multiple newspapers. If the strip draws favorable attention and reviews, it may appear in hundreds of newspapers on a daily basis. Multiply a low rate by the number of papers and we are talking about a tidy sum. After that comes the licensing of products for commercial exploitation.
The same is true for columnists appearing on a regular basis. The pay for one publication is excruciatingly low. Break into the big time with a few really big newspapers and syndicates will make deals for many, many newspapers. I have my favorite columnists and then some few I have read only once or twice. Interestingly enough, what makes a column marketable crosses all lines of gender, color, and politics. Many political columns with agendas are so biased as to drive away readers and thinkers. One writer, no longer in The Item, wrote very well until he donned the political mantle and quality dropped. The Walter Williams outstanding columns, very well written, presents facts (verifiable) and statistics on many topics of interest to citizens, voters, and thinkers. Ever so intelligently, he omits any conclusions, and readers are encouraged to develop their own.
For enjoyment and edification, read any OP-ED columns that purport to support or deny actions by government or the legislature. After a major brouhaha such as the New York Times releasing top secret information; spin masters and pundits are quick to issue weighty arguments on both sides of a tarnished coin. You should be wise enough to recognize the total story will never appear in print or on TV. After evaluation of both viewpoints, there may be enough for readers to make intelligent, well-informed decisions.
Readers should check out the comics. Some strips educate and enlighten in a few well-drawn pictures. Even the humor provides social and political commentary. By all means, pay attention to what is written on the editorial page. If the paper is doing its job, you will read liberals and conservatives and derive your own focus on topics of interest. There is so much more to life than sports pages and cable TV. A few good honest thoughts, even disagreeable, never hurt anyone. The goal is to support or deny your present position and cannot be all bad.
Make a difference and make it happen. Encourage friends, acquaintances, and mother-in-law to always read. It could fill a conversational void. After all, the mind is a terrible thing to waste.
—
Grady Easley is a Huntsville resident and weekly columnist for The Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.