A labor-less day

What are your plans for this Labor Day weekend? Will you labor less or not at all? Before you hit the road, Jack, makes sure you are abreast of the weather conditions in your traveling zone. Don’t be caught up a river without a paddle this holiday, and don’t be caught off guard and stay prepared and play safely while frolicking.
Have you ever wondered how Labor Day came about? According to research, many American workers toiled and sweated 12 hours a day, seven days a week, often in physically demanding, low-paying jobs, with unsafe and harsh conditions. Believe it or not, children worked as well on farms, in factories and mines. I personally have experienced and often reminisce the hardships of farm life, and it was not a piece of cake or a pretty site. I was unconcerned about my hair being nice and neat, and my nails being painted, while working in the cotton fields. I was dirty and exhausted from sun-up to sun-down. My entire family (the children who were old enough) had to pick and pull cotton as a way of survival, because my daddy set the example and he said so; end of story.
For over 100 years Labor Day is celebrated in the United States on the first Monday in September, and it pays tribute to the contributions, achievements and resilience of American workers. The first holiday occurred in 1882 in New York City because workers felt they were spending way too many hours and days on the job and they held a citywide strike. It was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century and became a federal holiday in 1894. In 1887, Oregon, Colorado, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey all declared a special legal holiday in September to celebrate workers.
I totally forgot that this coming weekend was Labor Day. For some reason, I was thinking that it was later on during the month. As I have stated previously, time keep moving and keeping time, and waits on no one. There are few, popular celebrated rituals that most people indulge in and enjoy on Labor Day weekend; outdoor recreation, camping, shopping and barbecuing. If perhaps you decide to grill, use your favorite grilling essentials and fire away at the pit. Let me smell the sizzling aroma of the southern style mesquite coals, smoking bacon covered shrimp, grilled vegetables, corn on cob, and boneless- skinless, chicken thighs. Now that’s down home cooking and its hum, hum good!
Additional suggestions for the weekend are to take a family trip to the zoo, visit our local museums, or even visit the Museum of Natural Science in Houston. They are all excellent sources of history lessons and appropriate activities for any age group. Or you may remain at home and dip, dive, and slide right into the pool and relish the remainder of the warm weather and enjoy the last weekend of summer before fall season of football.
And for those of you who choose to work on this weekend, it’s still a great thing to do so because work is no disgrace. It has been said when you “find something you love to do, you’ll never have to work a day in your life. Dare to be honest and fear no labor.”
—
Chris Tyson is a retired, transitional public school educator of 32 years. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
