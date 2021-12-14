A holiday transaction

It was two weeks before Christmas and I had been feeling the holiday spirit full bore since my trip to the Branson, Missouri Christmas Shows in early November. I had been wearing my household Christmas halo intermittently for weeks* and as I prepared for a trip to the grocery store I dressed to suit my mood. After carefully applying my makeup and a red top over black jeans, the final touch was a very beautiful Santa hat purchased in Branson for more than I would normally spend for one. It had sequins and it sparkled. I felt quite fetching in my Christmas duds and knew I would probably look better than most of the other octogenarians I would meet in the store. Yeah!
And yes, people pushing their carts up and down the aisles filled with holiday food temptations would smile at me and say, “Love the hat”! Half way through the shopping event a gentleman approached me and out of the blue said, “Would you sell your hat?”
I was taken aback for he seemed anxious. I said, “It wasn’t cheap. I am not sure you would want to pay what I will ask for it.”
“How much?” he said.
“Twenty dollars. It has sequins.”
“What’s sequins?” he asked
“It is what makes my hat sparkle.”
He said, “I will be right back, wait right here!”
It wasn’t 3 minutes later he approached me accompanied by another fellow who was wearing red Santa Claus pants and a white tee-shirt. They both looked to be in their mid-forties and were well-spoken. Pointing to my hat he said, “There it is, she wants $20.00 for it. What do you think? It has sequins.”
The other fellow reaches back, pulls out his wallet, hands me a $20.00 bill, they thank me, turn on their heels and hurry out of the store, my Santa hat perched firmly on the head of the fellow wearing one half of a Santa Claus costume.
I assumed they were volunteer workers obligated to show up at a function in Santa Claus regalia. But Santa either lost or didn’t have a hat, they stopped at the grocery store to buy a good 99 cent Santa hat only to find there were none in stock (I did observe that to be true). In desperation, they found one on the head of nice little white haired lady with the Christmas spirit and bought it right off her head. How lucky is that? Thank you Lord!
After the fact, I thought, “Aw, why didn’t my Christmas spirit extend to a point where I would offer the hat to them as a gift.” The guilt did not linger. But I loved the fact that my hat solved someone’s problem. Besides I had bought two and had another just like it at home.
*Many years ago I gave a Christmas party for all the widows in our church. On arrival at our home they were presented with a halo to wear for the evening. They loved it. My husband had spent hours designing and making haloes out of wire and tinsel and ever since that time I wear a halo throughout the month of December just because I like the way it makes me feel. Rather angelic.
My family has worn them at Christmas dinners for years. I have shared them at gatherings with friends and when I was supervisor of the Surgical Post Op Unit at Valley Baptist Medical Center I allowed my nursing staff to wear them on Christmas Eve.
It was late at night on December 24th when one of the nurses wearing her halo walked into a patient’s room to administer a medication. She awakened the patient, who took one look at her standing beside the bed wearing a halo and thought she had died and gone to heaven. She made a bit of a ruckus, even though she was in the “right place”, she wasn’t ready to go just yet!!
My haloes are a bit frayed and shabby now from wear and tear, but I have a couple that are still in service. I have found through the years, everyone loves to wear a halo!
The above column first ran in The Item over three years ago.
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be contacted at nflados@gmail.com
