A commentary on the word smart

There are many ways to use the word smart. It can be a noun, a verb, an adjective or an adverb. Someone who is a good student is called smart, alcohol applied to a fresh scratch on your thumb can smart. When kids get too sassy they are apt to be reminded, “Don’t get smart with me, young man!” Showing up in a well -coordinated outfit can cause someone to say “that is a very smart ensemble you are wearing”, or to say “the new recruit saluted smartly”. There are many unrelated smarts out there, but it has become worse. Recently we have had to deal with smart inanimate objects: smart phones, smart tablets, smart watches, smart glasses, smart laptops, TV s, smart thermostats, smart doorbells, smart key chains and smart cars. The word smart has taken on a life of its own.
One may not need to be a rocket scientist to use a smart apple watch, but being one would help, I think. My watch will do everything but wash and dry the dishes but those services are seldom used if the user has to wind, turn, shake, twist, tap and click around to accomplish the task. Most of the information I get from my smart watch, I could get from my old dumb watch but I do like the smart band that came with my smart watch.
Recently I learned that the word, smart, when referring to an inanimate object is an acronym, yes, one of those, and smart really stands for (S)pecial, (M)easurable, (A)chievable, (R)ealistic, (T)imely. When the first letter of these five words are lined up to make the word, smart, it means the so called smart device can connect to other devices or networks via various other devices or wireless protocols such as WiFi or others too numerous to name. How mind blowing is that?
Since finding this out I no longer consider the word smart so offensive and will not add it to my list of words to be discarded and forgotten. My Special, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, Timely phone or TV will continue to be called “smart” for the sake of convenience. And as time goes by I will continue to learn more and more about my smart devices with the help of my grandchildren and of course Google and Youtube.
I have come a long way from the day, 28 years ago when Smart Son # 2 arrived home lugging a computer saying it was time for me to become computer-literate, I think his expression was “become a compu-granny”. I accepted the challenge and along the way with the assistance of several $35.00, or more an hour tutors, I consider myself computer -literate, but with each smart device that presents in the market place, it is harder to stay ahead of the curve. Right now my favorite thing about my Apple watch is the neat, woven stretchable watch band and the fact that it locates my iPhone when I misplace it.
—
Marge Flados is a statewide lifestyles columnist and a resident of Harlingen. She can be reached via email at nflados@gmail.com.
