A cat tale in three segments

This cat tale was written several years ago in an effort to seek closure for frustration with my cat. After my husband’s death and over the objections of my more intelligent friends, I decided a cat would bring joy to my life so I visited the “kitten room” at the local Humane Society. There were many kittens waiting for homes. All were appealing. All were noisy. My heart ached that so many ended up there with only a slim chance of being placed in a secure, loving environment.
I went from cage to cage, and in the last one was a half grown gray cat sitting quietly and elegantly staring out at me with emerald colored eyes. I asked the attendant if I could hold her, she handed her to me and I sat down and looked her over. The first impression was that she had very unusual fur. It was softer and thicker than any cat pelt I had ever felt. She continued to sit upright, no purring, no meowing. My thought: What a remarkable animal this is! I told the attendant I would adopt her.
Papers were drawn up, many papers. I could have adopted a child with fewer papers to sign. But I had a cat. And home we went. I was prepared for her arrival and she proceeded to inspect her new quarters in a disinterested manner.
I soon discovered she was quite sensitive to verbal commands. She readily learned not to climb up the blinds, claw the furniture or walk on the tables and cupboard tops. She also decided not to walk close to my feet since each time she did so, she had a free “flying lesson”. This may sound mean to some, but people frequently stumble over their pets and break bones, so I decided she had to learn to stay away from my walking feet. And she did. She walks near me, never within touching distance, because in her wee cat brain she has learned that touching my feet hurts her.
She also learned the word “outside”, for when I say it she runs to the back door. She learned to come inside when I gently slam the back door. She flattens when I scold her and best of all she is mat trained. She will rest, sleep or sit only on a mat well imbued with her scent. This is her best quality. She has a mat on my bed, one in the living room and one on a director’s chair by the big window in the dining room. At night, she stays on her mat on my bed until the alarm goes off at 7 A.M., at which time she comes over and tromps up the length of my body and peers into my face as if to say, “didn’t you hear the alarm, old girl?” Then she scoots off. Not a cuddler by nature, her affectionate periods are short and transient. She has an uncanny ability to read my mind, and act upon it. She knows when I am going to medicate her ears before I pick up the medicine. She knows when I leave the room, if I am returning immediately or if I am staying out of the room and moves accordingly.
She hides when people visit, and doesn’t warm to people generally. Aside from her unusual intelligence, I began to notice other things about her that set her apart from the cat-dom I had always known.
During this time I was still teaching my exercise classes 4 days a week and one day I mentioned to the class that I had adopted a cat from the Humane Society and that she was gray with four white feet. A woman in the class asked me if she had a tiny white streak down the middle of her face and when I said yes, she showed great emotion and I thought she was going to start crying right then and there. After class she rushed up, hugged me and really lost it!
It seems she had found a stray gray kitten close to where they lived in their winter vacation home and had begun caring for it. When her granddaughters came to visit for several weeks they cared for the little stray and became very attached to it. The children lived in Ohio and would not be allowed to bring the cat home with them. The grandmother already had two cats in her house so after her grandchildren returned to Ohio she sadly decided to take the stray kitten to the Humane Society. That is how Miss Gray ended up where I found her.
After living with me for about a month she went missing. I put up signs and notices, notified the local police and we drove all around Palm Valley searching for her. Nothing. Three days later I received a call from my grandson’s wife and was told that Miss Gray showed up on their patio and they had taken her into their house. They live very close to where Miss Gray had first been picked up by the grandmother and her grandchildren. The fact that this was 3 miles and across two busy highways away from where I live was the greatest mystery of all. We never figured out how a young cat could make that trek.
A friend from Florida had come to visit and when she saw Miss. Gray, she exclaimed, “Oh, you have a Russian Blue”! I said, “a Russian what”? She told me a little about them and I promptly forgot about it.
One day I randomly Googled Russian Blue cats and read some very interesting things about the breed. They came from Angel Island, were favorites of the Czars in Russia, were known for their intelligence, their dislike of strangers, their loyalty to one person, their ability to learn how to fetch on command, and their unusually soft fur. The under fur and the guard hairs are the same length and accounts for its thick softness. The guard hairs are tipped with white which makes them look “blue”, almost iridescent. They also have emerald colored eyes and their mouth turns up at the corners which make them look like they are smiling. They have faintly visible rings in the coloring of their tails. Miss. Gray had all of these characteristics.
At one time breeders tried to develop a White Russian by interbreeding to achieve this genetic goal. But it didn’t work out and the bloodlines became tainted with white genes that crop up in litters to this day. The white chested Russian blue has what is termed “locket” coloring and of course is a throw away to a breeder when it appears in a litter of kittens.
So I conjured up some additions to my cat’s history. She was in a litter of “Blues”, but had the unfortunate genetic throw back of the “locket”. The breeder gave her away. She ran away from her new home, she was rescued by the kind grandmother and her grandchildren, then taken to the Humane Society and ultimately rescued by me. She in turn ran back to her second home from which I retrieved her.
The saga has just begun. Stay tuned for Part II next week.
Marge Flados is a statewide lifestyle columnist and a resident of Harlingen. She can be reached via email at nflados@gmail.com.
