A cat tale in three segments -- Part 3

My house seemed empty without Miss Gray following me about and I missed her more than I expected. One day later, Sandie called and told me Mittens was friendly but seemed restless. She said, “I don’t think she likes us”. I told her to give her time to adjust.
Day two arrived and Sandie called and told me Mitten’s tail never stops swishing and she sits on her perch looking out, paces and meows. Meows? This is a cat that rarely meowed and when she did it was the tiniest meow in the whole wide world. Meows?
I decided to call Julie and ask her about the times she had kept Miss Gray, and I wanted the facts. There was a momentary silence. Julie then admitted that my cat had been very naughty, that she had climbed up her fireplace chimney and sat on a ledge among the soot and cinders and came down only to eat and defecate, growl at her cat and hog the food dish after which she would return to her perch in the chimney. She was mean to Julie’s cat and she told me she brought her home after three days because she didn’t want her around anymore. I wanted to euthanize Julie about this time; I told her she had made a big liar out of me because I had assured Sandie and Dick that Mrs. Gray had been a good kitty away from home. Julie said, “She wasn’t”.
Day Three: Sandie called and said Mittens had urinated a large puddle right beside her fancy litter box with the screen. She also said Dick scolded her and yelled, “Naughty kitty” at Mittens. So Sandie was mad at Dick for doing that. The cat was mad at Dick for doing that.
Day Four: The phone rang. It is Sandie, she is crying. She tells me the cat doesn’t like Dick, because he yelled at her, and they were supposed to be friends by this time. Mittens was still swishing her tail, pacing and had begun to pee and poop all over the house. Sandie said her mom was mad at her husband for alienating the cat, her father was mad at her (Sandie) for getting the cat in the first place, her mom was mad at her husband for being mad at Sandie for getting the cat. Dick was still mad at the cat, Sandie was mad at Dick and the cat was mad at everyone. She said, “We are all mad at each other, my family is falling apart”. Tears…Tears. I said, “Give it one more day, and if she doesn’t shape up, I will come and get her.
Day five: The phone rings, it is Sandie in tears. Mittens had bitten Dick and scratched Sandie and they were not minor injuries, they were wounds! Sandie had a hunk torn out of her finger. I said, “Pack her up, I will come get her”. I wanted to bring a euthanasia kit and do her in on the spot. They put all of Miss Gray’s schtuff in a big basket and placed it by the front door, at which time she sat down beside it and didn’t move. No tail swish. No meow. And she held her urine. She waited.
When I arrived she skittered away. And skittered some more. No one can catch a skittering cat inside a house. We all tried. I knew she knew I was angry with her. She had always been able to read my mind. Always. This time she was scared, she knew I was furious. I told Sandie and Dick to take a seat and let me handle it. Miss Gray had gone under the dining room table and was hunkered down with her feet folded under. Her eyes didn’t leave my face. I told her quietly, “You will not move. If you do I will kill you. I am picking you up and taking you home.” I slowly walked toward her, staring into her face, and her face turned up toward mine as I drew closer. She did not move. Some feral neurological instinct told her she was in danger of becoming extinct. When I leaned over to pick her up, I was amazed to see that her eyes were solid black, pupils totally dilated. She was a black-eyed cat. No green showing. She didn’t move. I picked her up, put her in her carrier, Dick carried her basket of schtuff to the car and we returned home.
I released her from her carrier, placed her mats about in their usual places, set up her feeder and drinker, emptied the two coffee cans that contained contents from her litter box ( Yes, I got those back, too.) and she curled up on a mat and went sound asleep. She had won the day. I was out -witted and out-maneuvered by a cat with a brain the size of a lima bean.
Now my cat was back home, happy as a clam and I felt like I had re-married. I was married to my cat. She shared my bed!! She still reads my mind. She has lapsed back into Miss Perfect Cat. We were a couple once again.
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
