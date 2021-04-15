2022 races already brewing

The 2022 general election for Texas statewide political offices is more than a year and a half off.
But with the filing deadline for the 2022 races set for Dec. 13 of this year, campaigns are already under way – including a couple candidates with famous grandfathers, whose names they share.
The race for both these men is attorney general. The office's embattled incumbent, Republican Ken Paxton, plans to try for a third four-year term.
One probable opponent in the Republican Party is Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.
On Thursday, (April 8) Bush told Dallas-area conservative radio talk show host Mark Davis that he's "seriously considering a run for attorney general."
Bush, 45, ((DOB 4/24/76)) is the grandson of the late-President George H. W. Bush; the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush; and the nephew of former Texas Gov. and President George W. Bush.
Like Paxton, 58, George P. was first elected to statewide office in 2014. Unlike Paxton, Bush was not indicted on felony securities fraud charges shortly after he took office for alleged crimes earlier.
Paxton was charged with arranging the sale of securities, without informing the buyer he was being compensated for arranging the sale.
The case has been in legal limbo for several years, on where to have the trial, and how much to pay the attorneys hired as prosecutors.
Paxton last fall had been turned in by seven top staff attorneys to federal and state law enforcement authorities for abuse of office, including back-scratching dealings with a real estate magnate, who was also a campaign contributor.
Those who signed the letter to the authorities rapidly either quit, or were fired.
Some of themfiled suit against Paxton under the state's Whistleblower Law, which prohibits retaliation for reporting such potential crimes.
Paxton argues that as an elected official, the statute does not apply to him. That has yet to be adjudicated.
Whatever the potential outcome, Bush thinks Paxton's legal tangles aren't good for the state.
"There have been some serious allegations levied against the current attorney general," Bush said in his radio interview. "Personally I think that the top law enforcement official in Texas needs to be above reproach."
In their 2018 re-election bids, in the GOP primary, Bush got 58.2 percent over three opponents, including his predecessor as Land Commissioner, Jerry Patterson.
Paxton had no primary opposition.
In the general election, Paxton finished just 3.6 percent ahead of Democrat Justin Nelson. Bush beat Democrat Miguel Suazo by 10.5 percent.
The other famous-name opponent, who has been running for months, is former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski, 59.
Jaworski, whose campaign nickname is "Joe Jaws," is the grandson of the late Leon Jaworski. The Houston lawyer became well-known as a war-crimes prosecutor after World War II, but even more so in 1973
Jaworski became even more famous in 1973 impeachment hearings of President Richard Nixon.
Following the White House's "Saturday-Night Massacre," Jaworski suddenly was named replacement special prosecutor of the impeachment trial of President Richard Nixon.
That led to the 1974 resignation of Nixon, to avoid impeachment.
As for the Texas attorney general's race,
Lee Merritt, a nationally known civil rights lawyer from Collin County says he's running. Merritt has not yet said whether he is running as a Democrat, Republican or something else.
There are also probably going to be hot races for offices like governor, lieutenant governor, land commissioner, and others, which we'll get to in future columns.
Stay tuned.
Texas U.S. Senate Races in 2022
There aren't any. Because the state's two senators have staggered six-year terms, and presidential elections are every four years, there is one election every 12 years when neither a presidential nor a senate race is on the ballot.
In Texas, 2022 is that year.
Possibly Iffy Election Calendar
While the dates for the primaries and filing deadlines are already set, don't be surprised if they are altered later.
They are dependent on when the 2020 US Census is completed, which is already in question.
Because legislative and congressional and other districts are re-drawn following the census every ten years, and because the Census has been delayed by the pandemic, and fooling around with the decennial head-count by former President Donald Trump, the re-drawing can't take place until the numbers are in.
That could push the Texas primary elections into April, or even May – which could in turn affect filing deadlines, early voting, and other election dates.
We'll do our best to alert you if things change.
—
