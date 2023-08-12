In my opinion, everyone’s financial situation is different when it comes to retirement income. You may have other sources of income that let you wait until your seventy to draw Social Security. You need to list all your debt and make sure you have enough income to retire. You will still have the basic bills, utilities, insurance, taxes and just like groceries, gasoline which is a daily living expense. If you can wait until you are seventy to draw your Social Security, you will get 24 to 32% more money for your full retirement age. Maybe you are concerned about you might not live to be seventy. With more modern medicine advances, people are living a lot longer today. As I write this article, there are around 90,000 people in the United States that are 100 plus years old. This is why you might consider waiting to get your Social Security at age 70. If you have a spouse, the goal should be for the spouse who makes the most money to draw it at 70, giving you a bigger check. Look up on the internet to see the Social Security website at www.SSA.gov/planners/retire/ageredeductions.html. All of this is in the lower case, and you will be able to find your full retirement age benefits. That will give you an idea about what your Social Security income will be.
The earliest you can draw your Social Security is at age 62, your benefit will be 25 to 30% less than what you should collect at your full retirement age. You can still work and claim your Social Security at age 62. I do not advise this, you want to wait as long as you can, so your money benefit will be bigger. I know it’s hard for us to be patient. As I said earlier on, it all depends on your circumstances. Some of you will need the income at age 62, and some won’t. It all depends on your investments, like money coming in from rental property, stocks, bonds, and even an inheritance! When you retire stay out of debt. You want to be able to enjoy the later years and not be stressed out about money problems. If you live in a big house, you might consider downsizing to a smaller one to reduce expenses. Keep in mind Social Security is designed, that while you are working, a part of your paycheck is taxed and put into Social Security. Then when you retire, or maybe become disabled, you or your spouse, and your dependent children receive monthly benefits (money) that are based on your reported earnings. I hope this helps you. If you have a financial planner/advisor, it might be wise to sit down with them and decide which age is best for you.
Jimmy D. Henry is a former Walker County Commissioner. He is a lifelong businessman with management in retail sales. Henry is a published author of The Key to Understanding Credit, 2019. His book is available in print and digital on amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.