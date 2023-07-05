Sam Houston Athletics has announced Operation Red Wings Foundation as the title sponsor for the upcoming gridiron matchup between the Bearkats and Air Force Falcons scheduled for Sept. 9 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
According to Bobby Williams, Sam Houston Athletics director, hosting an inaugural home game in Houston against Air Force is an exhilarating opportunity.
“To have our first home game at NRG against a name-brand service academy like Air Force, is going to be extremely exciting, especially in the Houston area for our alumni and the many individuals who have served in the military,” Williams said.
Operation Red Wings Foundation’s primary mission is to provide veterans and their families with a path to healing from their invisible wounds. Through a series of free therapeutic retreats, they give veterans and service members the tools necessary to heal from post-traumatic stress, mild traumatic brain injury and chronic pain.
“As a Huntsville organization that serves veterans from all over the United States, it seems natural for ORWF to be the title sponsor of Sam Houston’s first FBS home game against The Air Force Academy,” said Dale Enderlin, executive director of the organization. “We are excited to be a part of this event and bring awareness to the community about what ORWF does for veterans.”
The sponsorship with Operation Red Wings Foundation was made possible through the sports advertising and entertainment agency Van Wagner.
Tickets for the Sam Houston vs Air Force game are on sale now.
