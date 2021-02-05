NEW WAVERLY — With their second blowout victory over a top-15 opponent in the past month, the No. 7 New Waverly Bulldogs showcased on Friday why their players and coaches believe they’re built for a state title run.
The Bulldogs shut out No. 12 Coldspring in the first quarter, jumping out to an 18-0 lead before allowing their first points in the opening minute of the second period. They would maintain a double-digit lead for the rest of the evening, cruising to a 72-45 home win that clinched the District 23-3A championship — New Waverly’s first league title since 2010.
“It's very special,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “These kids deserve it. They've been working hard — for the senior four years, for the juniors three years. They did everything I asked from them today, and this whole season so far. I'm just proud of them at this point. We hold each other accountable. We have family on our shirts, and you can tell that we are a family.”
“It's unreal,” added senior guard Cam Austin, who dished out 12 assists to go along with nine points. “I've been wanting this for four years, and I knew this year we had a really great chance of doing it. Coach Williams has been really wanting it too, and the last thing I could do is bring it for him.”
Sophomore forward Joe Bryant poured in a game-high 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs, while junior guard Sebastine Amaro added 18 points and senior forward Cameron Bell had 10.
“We were focused,” Bryant said. “We wanted to beat them really bad, and that's what we did.”
Entering this year, Coldspring — a perennial power in Class 3A — had not lost a district game since 2017. New Waverly has now handed the Trojans two losses in the past month, winning both games by a combined 47 points.
With a pair of convincing victories over a playoff contender in hand, the Bulldogs have received a confidence boost in the pursuit of their ultimate goal: a state championship.
“We can go to state and win it,” Bryant said. “That is the goal.”
“We can definitely accomplish this goal,” Williams added. “They hold each other accountable. If one person is slacking, the rest of the team picks them up. We’re going to keep getting better and try to make it to San Antonio.”
New Waverly returns to action on Saturday at Onalaska before closing out the regular season against Trinity next week.
