For the second time in 26 years, Sam Houston will be looking for a new men’s basketball coach as they have a vacancy for the first time since 2010.
The move comes after a 26-8 season that saw the Bearkats seeded in the NIT tournament with an at-large bid.
Now, Williams faces the task of making a hire that cannot only keep the men’s basketball at the top of the conference but also lead the Bearkats to a new Conference as they will join Conference USA on July 1, 2023.
But what exactly are the Kats looking for in their next hire and when can it take place?
Williams has several keys to how they relate to the student-athletes, recruit, coach the x’s and o’s, have a sort of general knowledge of the University and can energize the donor base to help build the men’s basketball program.
“The first thing you always look for in coaches is the student-athlete side of it,” Williams said. “Also, the personal relationships and we have a really good one here at Sam. I think that helps us in recruiting and the transfer porter. Student-athletes want to be at Sam. The ones that do transfer out still have positive things to say about who we are. That is something I look for in every coach.”
Student-athletes are the top priority and that was the same way with former coach Jason Hooten.
During his 13 years, Hooten was a player's coach and gave each of his athletes everything and wanted the same from them in return, but that translates to every sport at Sam Houston and has been a key staple in how the hiring process goes across the board.
RECRUITING
College sports have been overrun with the transfer portal and learning how to use it has been a real tool for programs that need to rebuild in a hurry.
The Bearkats have been no different and over the last two years they have made splashes. In the 2021-2022 season, Sam Houston brought in Texas A&M transfer Savion Flagg to be a spark and in the 2022-2023 season they brought in Wichita State transfer Qua Grant, who was named the WAC player of the year.
Being able to continue to work the portal and bring in high school athletes is key for the next coach.
“The balance in how you go about assessing freshmen level recruits to the transfer portal,” Williams said. “I think every school is trying to figure out the best balance for them. I like what Coach Hooten and Coach Mudge did on the staff and we moved forward through that. In any new coach that is what we are looking at.”
KNOWING SAM HOUSTON
An interesting aspect of this is the desire to understand Sam Houston and the University in how it works, not only from a family aspect that has been created from a budget standpoint.
Sam Houston will be headed to Conference USA and with that, they have projects in the works. But understanding what type of budget SHSU has for athletics is a big thing in how the hiring process goes for the Bearkats.
SHSU’s budget was set for $841,400 for the 2022-2023 budget but official numbers won’t come in until the end of the fiscal year. That accounts for salaries, travel and day-to-day operations.
“I want somebody that knows how we are from an environmental standpoint but also a budget standpoint,” Williams said. “Being creative with the budget, working with us to make our team successful and the environment we have.”
ENERGIZE DONOR BASE
Donations are something that is picking up for Sam Houston’s athletic programs, but for select sports. Football and baseball have seen upticks in donations but men’s basketball is still looking to acquire.
Williams wants a coach that will be active in the community and can engage with the fan base to continue to give to the team, so they can start building up the program to continue to stay atop conference standings and make the NCAA tournament once again.
As the men’s team has garnered success over the last couple of years, keeping a base that has been created relevant is key with this hire.
“We have to get the donor base moving forward, especially men's basketball,” Williams said. “We’ve been able to do that in football and baseball. With the success, we’ve had for such a long time we have to make sure we are energized there.”
COMPETITIVE SALARY
Sam Houston made an offer to keep Hooten and made him consider whether the thought was about the money or just the history of being at Sam Houston since 2004 is unsure.
Hooten was offered a contract that was a larger base salary than he got from NMSU, one difference is the SHSU salary comes directly from Sam Houston, whereas some Universities have a donor-based salary.
But this has also brought some positives because not only will the head coach's salary be increased, so will the assistant pool for the next guy to bring in for the bench.
“It also positioned us to have a competitive salary as we go to hire a new coach, especially moving to conference USA,” Wiliams said. “I was really excited about that and the support from Dr. [Alisa] White for supporting what we offered. It positions us as we go into hiring a new coach to make a positive offer and it increases our assistant pool.”
TIMEFRAME
There is no set time frame available for the hiring of a new coach but Williams hinted he would like to start finalizing things around the end of the week or the beginning of the next.
Outside of associate head coach Chris Mudge, Williams said they have had several people reach out about the opportunity since last Friday and that there was interest in the job as soon as things started shifting.
But the ability to make the right hire versus a quick hire is what Williams is looking for.
“I want to be as quick as I can while understanding what we are dealing with,” Williams said. “I’ve spent time raising money and talking to people who are interested in the job. We are working on schedules to see how we can get candidates here. I’m not trying to put too much of a timetable on it but later this week or early next week we would like to finalize some things.”
