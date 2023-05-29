NEW WAVERLY — In a year that was filled with uncertainty from the start, New Waverly softball found a groove and was recognized by the coaches of District 23,3A coaches for its efforts on the field.
New Waverly got out to a rough start in district play but quickly turned things around and ended things on a high note. The Lady Dogs opened district play with four straight losses but with a sharp turnaround fixed things.
The team with a brand new roster went on to win 10 straight games and earned a spot in the class 3A playoffs after finishing as the third seed.
For their efforts, sophomore pitcher Mallie West led this team and all other coaches recognized her efforts. West was picked as the District 23, 3a Most Valuable Player with a unanimous vote
West was New Waverly’s main pitcher in the circle this season and tossed for 97 2/3rds innings of play. She pitched a perfect game in seven innings where she collected 20 strikeouts in that game. Throughout the season, West struck out 154 opposing batters in district play with an ERA of .89 through the 14 games.
She also saw a strong bat as she hit for .524 at the plate with 16 hits and 14 RBI. She also drilled four home runs.
A pitcher is nothing without a catcher and New Waverly also had the district catcher of the year.
Kaelynn Stewart picked up the superlative for her season behind the dish and her part in catching 154 strikeouts throughout the district season. Stewart has a fielding percentage of .993 on 145 chances.
The Lady Dogs saw more land on the all-district first team with Lilly Colley and Kyndal Bingham earning the nod.
Colley and Bingham both hit for a .351 average and their work did not go unnoticed.
Gracie Horton and freshman Ashlynn Sisk received Honorable Mention.
As a team, the Lady Dogs voted West as their overall team MVP for her work this season. Bingham was tabbed the Offensive Player of the Year and Sisk was selected the overall Defensive Player of the Year.
Anna Byler was selected by her team to receive the Bulldog Award. Byler exemplified the positive attributes of commitment, hard work, positivity and perseverance that we encourage in our program.
New Waverly’s season came to a close in a three-game series against Danbury in the bi-district round. The Lady Dogs won the first game but fell in the Saturday double-header to end their season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.