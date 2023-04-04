NEW WAVERLY — After starting the district season 0-4, New Waverly softball has flipped the switch and they have pulled out five in a row to move to 5-4 in district play.
The Lady Dogs were led by sophomore pitcher Mallie West, who pitched all seven games facing 21 batters and finishing off the perfect game.
New Waverly picked up the 2-0 win over Crockett.
“I knew coming in I wanted to get one of those this season and I felt like tonight was going to be the night,” West said.
West got the start for New Waverly in the circle and would never allow a baserunner in her outing as she retired everybody in order.
She got things going early by striking out the first two batters she faced before a ground ball would end the first inning, getting the game off strong. After that she would never allow a ball to get into play.
“My goal was to just push off the mound just a little bit harder,” West said. “It gave me a little extra spin to get those strikeouts.”
West finished the game with 20 strikeouts as the final 18 batters were retired via the K.
The Lady Dogs’ offense also gave West a boost after the fifth inning saw a two-run cushion for her to finish the game.
Rhyann Haworth opened the bottom of the fifth with a walk and then some aggressive base running got her home. Haworth would steal second and then on the same error she would get home to bring in the first run of the game.
Kyndall Bingham then drew another walk and made it to second before stealing third to score on a passed ball.
The Lady Dogs were able to manufacture those runs but for the most part, the offense saw 10 baserunners, with six of them being walks.
“It gave me a little more momentum throughout the game,” West said. “It let me know that I had some leeway and I was happy my teammates got some runs out there for me.”
For most of the season, it has been growing pains for the Lady Dogs who have seen some ups and downs this season but every day this group is working to get better.
And against Crockett, you could see that the connection between West and catcher Kaelynn Stewart has made the progress as well as the other 10 members of the New Waverly squad.
“I’ve just been working really hard,” West said. “My catcher and I keep progressing as a team and it keeps getting better and better. I think that helped us tonight to get those extra strikeouts.”
New Waverly will return back to action at 5 p.m.Thursday as they will travel to Crockett if weather permits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.