Another week of athletics has come and gone for Walker County, and that means it is time for the Huntsville Item Player of the Week, presented by Pizza Hut.
This week, we will feature three football players and three volleyball players from the county who will be voted on. There will be two winners, one football and one volleyball.
For football, it was an unfortunate weekend on the gridiron. Huntsville hung tough until the end but fell short in a 28-21 loss to Belton. New Waverly played its first home game of the season but suffered a loss. The Bulldogs fell to Anahuac, 40-14.
But the play of the field was still there. For Huntsville, they had another strong performance. Senior defensive back Jacob Ruffin came up with an interception against Belton and returned it 32 yards. The Hornets also saw an offensive push by junior quarterback Austin Taylor. New Waverly had a breakout performance by Houston Forester.
Football nominees are:
Jacob Ruffin, senior, DB: Ruffin helped lead the Huntsville defense against Belton, and limited the Tiger’s offense. Ruffin came up with an interception off Belton QB Reese Rumfield and returned it 32 yards for the Hornets.
Austin Taylor, junior, QB: Taylor has now had back-to-back strong weeks for the Hornets. Against Belton, Taylor threw the ball for 175 yards completing 16 passes. He threw two touchdowns and rushed 37 yards for his third score of the game.
Houston Forester, senior, DE: Forester was a force against the Anahuac offense. The senior recorded 10 solo tackles - 15 total. Three tackles for loss, seven QB pressures and two pass break ups.
The Volleyball nominees are:
Mylie Theisen, Huntsville, junior: Against Westfork, Theisen paired alongside Chelsea Butler nicely. Theisen had 7 kills and 2 blocks for the Lady Hornets as they defeated West Fork in four sets.
Maryn Cook, New Waverly, junior: Cook helped lead the Lady Dogs against Centerville and was a do-it-all. She helped offensively with 11 kills and came in defensively with 13 digs for the Lady Dogs.
Esme Ward, Alpha Omega Academy: Ward was key for AOA as they split the week. Ward had four kills and six blocks in the Lady Lions sweep over Conroe Covenant. She would then come back and add four kills and 13 blocks against district opponent Faith West.
Voting for this poll will open at 8 a.m. Sunday and will close at noon on Monday.
