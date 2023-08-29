HUNTSVILLE — Week 1 of the high school football season has wrapped up, which now leaves the fans to vote for the Huntsville Item Player of the Week, presented by Pizza Hut.
For Week 1, the voting will take place from Tuesday at 5 p.m. and will close at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The winner will be announced in the Aug. 31 edition of The Huntsville Item.
The Week 1 Player of the Week nominees are Huntsville’s Brent Carroll, New Waverly’s Hunter Henry and AOA’s Lukas Collier.
Brent Carroll, cornerback, Huntsville: Carroll was a key piece of the Hornets' secondary with senior Isaiah Collins out. Carroll came up with an interception and helped hold the A&M Consolidated offense to 143 total passing yards.
Hunter Henry, athlete, New Waverly: Henry was a pivotal part of the Bulldog offense and defense. As the signal caller, Henry rushed for 66 yards on eight carries. He also added 14 tackles and a forced fumble for the Bulldogs.
Lukas Collier, running back, AOA: Collier had a big play to start the game and never looked back. On the first play from scrimmage, he busted on a big touchdown run. Collier finished the game with 200 yards and three touchdowns on six carries.
