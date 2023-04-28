WAXAHACHIE — After back-to-back run rules, Huntsville softball topped Mt. Pleasant to clinch the bi-district championship.
The Lady Hornets won game one 14-4 and the second game 10-0 to earn the third straight title.
“It was great,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “Offensively, I thought the girls did a really great job of just producing and focusing in at the plate. They didn’t try to do too much, they just met the ball really well today. I couldn’t have asked more of them.”
Huntsville and Mt. Pleasant battled in a double-header against the elements with three separate lightning delays. Both teams would see a delay in the warmup period before they even hit the field, but that didn’t hold back Huntsville.
The Lady Hornet bats have struggled at times this season but against Mt. Pleasant, the offense soared.
Huntsville opened the first game with a three run first inning collecting two hits before the first out. With Aariss McHale standing on second and Jaelynn Duke on first, Katie Vonrosenberg dropped a sacrifice bunt to move up the runners.
Hope Grant hit a sacrifice fly into foul territory and both Duke and McHale scored on the play.
That kicked off the offense push off.
In the first game, Huntsville pounded 16 hits in their route with Duke hitting a three-run blast to make it 7-0.
Even with the first game explosion, Huntsville stayed tough. They added nine hits in the second game and continued to move runners around the bags.
Nollee Sandmann went 3-4 on the day with six RBIs and McHale went 4-6 with two RBIs in the game.
“We want to keep that momentum and focus,” Bryan said. “I think the girls are really locked in to what they need to do at the plate. Offensively and defensively, they have locked in and I am proud of them. We have to carry the momentum with us and try to do the little things right.”
As the offense stepped up, so did Huntsville’s pitching.
Grant got the start in the opening game and through the first two innings, she saw one base runner. The Lady Tigers’ K Howard ripped a double for the first hit, but she was stranded.
To open the third, Grant grabbed two quick outs but a walk and a hit by pitch put runners on. A line drive into center scored Mt. Pleasant’s first run but then lightning struck.
After a 30 minute delay, the Lady Tigers returned with runners on first and second and another single scored the second run.
The Lady Tigers would then add two more runs in the top of the fifth. Grant finished the five inning game allowing five hits, four runs and walking two batters.
Duke then got the start in the second game. She would face 16 batters in the five innings of play, as an error brought up one more hitter in the bottom of the fifth. Duke never wavered. She would pitch all five innings of no hit softball where she struck out eight.
“My staff did awesome,” Bryan said. “I can’t ask for more of Hope. Would I have liked to see less hits, yes. I think the strikezone was a little bit different so we had to move the ball a little bit more. All-in-all I think they did a great job. They both pitched well and they had offense to back them up.”
With a bi-distrcit title wrapped up, Huntsville now has to gear up for the area round. The Lady Hornets will face Lovejoy, who finished second in district 13.
While no dates have been set, the deadline for these games is May 6th.
“It’s just a refocus and reprep,” Bryan said. “It’s like we did in the district. We faced a lot of great teams and great pitching in the district. We just have to refocus and reprep for the next team at hand. We have to respect the competition and know what we are going into.”
