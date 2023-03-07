PORTER — After trialing for six innings, Huntsville baseball put the ball in play and Porter was unable to capitalize as the Hornets would come back and win the opening district game.
The Hornets (4-6, 1-0 district 16, 5A) saw a single by junior Nolan Hunt and a fly ball by Collin Sanders that could not be brought to a glove in right field tied the game in the top of the seventh with two outs.
Sophomore Colton Gilbert then did the same with a fly ball to left center that would score the go-ahead run with two outs in the final inning.
“We’ve been in a lot of tight games this season,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “We kept telling them, ‘it’s going to prepare you’ and we had opportunities. Overall, I was pleased with everything. We had some chances, we just didn’t get it done early. I’m really proud of the kids and they have completed their tails off since the start of the season.”
Huntsville and Porter would go toe-to-toe for the majority of the first three innings. The Hornets would draw a walk and get a runner over but nothing would come of it. Huntsville was also facing an Alabama pitching commit in the game.
The Spartans would look to senior Zane Adams on the bump and he did what he was supposed to. Huntsville would get just one hit off of him and be sent to the dugout 11 times off strikes, but he was pulled in the seventh for Colin Carney, who gave up one hit.
Putting the ball in play was big for the Hornets. The Spartans ended the game with four errors, three of which came in the final frame.
But as the hits weren’t all there tonight, Huntsville forced Porter to make the plays when it counted.
“It’s huge because we have good leadership but we are still playing a lot of young guys,” Jennings said. “We have three sophomores and a freshman starting. We finished tonight's game with a sophomore, who doesn’t have any varsity experience. I think it's huge in that regard. We have to get those young guys in the situations where every pitch matters.”
A big part of Huntsville's success in the game was due to its effort on the mound. Huntsville would turn to senior Luke Durham on the mound where he saw 5-1/3 innings of work.
Durham has been the ace of this team for the last three years, and tonight he showed why. He would face a tough Porter lineup and while he allowed some contact, they wouldn’t fall for hits.
And even after he had thrown five innings, he came out gunning collecting his sixth strikeout of the game.
“He’s done it for three years and has progressed every year,” Jennings said. “We weren’t sure where the ceiling was for him and we weren’t sure how he would progress from last year, but he’s gotten better. He’s an animal in the weight room and tries to do everything he can to better himself. He’s going to give out guys a chance against anybody.”
However, a single in the sixth would end his outing and Jennings turned to a sophomore in his first season on varsity.
Gilbert would come to the mound where he needed a shutdown inning to give Huntsville a fighting chance in the game.
He gave them that chance. Gilbert would strike out the first two batters he faced leaving a runner stranded on first for the Spartans.
“I was just trying to throw strikes and have them hit it,” Gilbert said. “I wasn’t trying to be too fancy and overdo it. I wanted to stay in rhythm, get outs and win the ball game.”
Then after taking the lead, the Hornets relied on him once again and he came through collecting the win.
“I just played my own game,” Gilbert said. “I’m not a big pressure guy and I don’t think about it too much. We have a lot of heart and we can come back in games like that.”
“Colton has been very good for us and we did not expect him to contribute the way he has this early,” Jennings said. “We knew he was going to be good, but we didn’t expect it to be this year. He’s been lights out. Regardless of the experience, we have a ton of confidence in him.”
Huntsville has now completed nine games in the young season and this was the fourth game that was a one-run difference.
The Hornets have been on the wrong side of those games with Huntsville having a 1-2 record in them coming into the night, but it didn’t matter.
Huntsville has gained momentum from this game that can be shifted to the rest of the season.
“We’ve been talking about making the next step, yes we’ve made back-to-back playoff appearances and won a playoff game last year, but we want to be bi-district champions and play several rounds,” Jennings said. “It’s things like this that can get you going and propel you into some good situations.”
The Hornets will travel to the Johnson County Classic where they will play in five games over the course of three days. Home fans will have the opportunity to get a look at this club at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 as they will face Lufkin at Kate Barr Ross Park.
“I think it gives us a lot,” Gilbert said. “Against a team like that and a pitcher as they have. We struggled early on but this is going to push us to the next level and give us a confidence boost in the next games.”
