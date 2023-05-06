LUFKIN — For a third year in a row, Huntsville baseball saw its season come to a close in the bi-district round of the playoffs to Hallsville.
The Hornets dropped game one on Friday 1-0 and game two on Saturday 3-0 to end their season after a third straight postseason appearance.
“We just ran into two really good guys on the mound,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “We threw the ball really well and I could not be more proud of Collin and Luke. They were outstanding. Their two guys were just a little bit better than we were. We had some opportunities in both games, we just didn’t execute well enough.”
Huntsville’s offense struggled to get anything going in either game. The Hornets were held to no runs in the two outings.
In the two games, Huntsville saw five hits across all 14 innings of play. But up against a University of Houston commit on Friday and another tough pitcher Saturday, the Hornets struck out 15 times in the series.
On the mound for the Hornets were two solid outings. Senior Luke Durham picked up the opening game start and for six and 2/3rds innings he pitched a shutout. A no out walk in the bottom of the seventh placed a runner on first and the Bobcats were able to move him over. A slow chopper and aggressive baserunning played as the lone difference in the first game.
In game two, Collin Sanders got the start. Hallsville pounced on him early, though. A lead off double had Sanders back against the wall and eventually the run scored. Sanders would then settle down, getting out of the inning with Nolan Hunt throwing out a Bobcat runner trying to steal second.
Sanders would retire three straight batters but Hallsville got back on it in the third. Back-to-back singles set runners at the corners for Hallsville and a fly ball brought the run home.
While Jennings went out to argue that K Chappell left early, the umpires ruled that he did not and Hallsville was now up 2-0. After advancing the runner from first to third, Hallsville hit another sac fly to make it 3-0 where it would stay the rest of the way.
In Sanders and Durham's swan song as Hornets, they saw two strong outings but not enough from the offense to extend the season.
“Friday night was a fluke deal and we weren’t paying enough attention,” Jennings said. “Today, I thought the guy left early but to hold four runs in two games, you can’t say anything more. In this situation, you want your older guys to step up. Those guys have made three straight playoff appearances and they threw like that this series. They did everything they could do and needed to.”
As the season comes to a close, it was another strong outing for Huntsville as they have seen three straight postseason appearances. Led with Durham and Sanders, this was Jennings first class he has had in his four years at Huntsville.
That class also saw Jackson Batten, Myles Howell, Cooper Molnes, Gage Lee and Nathan Schweitzer all move this program to new heights with three straight trips to the bi-distrcit round.
“I don’t even know that I could put it into words,” Jennings said. “I told them after the game ‘everything they have done this last four years has helped us tremendously.’ I can’t say enough for those guys. They deserved a little better fate than what we did these last three years, but without them we wouldn’t be in this position at all. What they have done for this program moving forward is monumental.”
While the Hornets are still looking for their first postseason series win since 2008, they will bring back a team next season that includes tons of experience on the field from this season's run.
