New Waverly defeats Palmer to move to regional finals
Colton Foster
WACO — After running out to an early lead, New Waverly was able to hang on down the stretch to secure the win over Palmer in the regional semi-finals.
New Waverly would score 22 first-quarter points in their 57-51 win over Palmer to advance to the regional finals.
“I’m glad to get the win,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “It was an ugly win but at the end of the day, I’ll take it over a loss any day. We have to look at things we did wrong today and come back tomorrow and fix them so we can have a chance to advance.”
New Waverly’s offense would open the game ready to go as they saw senior Dylan Schaub take the opening tip for a layup where he drew a foul and converted on the And-1. That paired with another free throw and a three-pointer by senior Evan Erwin and New Waverly was up 7-0 within the first 63 seconds of the game.
The offense wouldn’t let up there as they continued to pour on the points but it became a back-and-forth game as Palmer wouldn’t go away lightly.
New Waverly would wrap up the first quarter with a 22-17 lead.
But the lead was not safe. Palmer would outscore New Waverly by two in the second quarter and despite that, New Waverly was able to take the 36-35 lead into the half.
The third quarter would prove to be the real difference. New Waverly would hold Palmer to four points as they kept them out of the paint and forced them to take low-percentage shots that would not fall for Palmer.
“Adjustments on our defensive side,” Williams said. “We didn’t allow them to go to the goal. We went to a 2-3 zone which helped out a lot. I knew they wanted to get to the goal in the first half. In the second half, we kept them out of the paint and they had to shoot jump shots.”
While the defense came out storming, New Waverly was also a victim to the low-scoring third. New Waverly would score seven points but that was what they needed.
New Waverly played with an eight-man bench, with six of them seeing the court. While some teams would be gassed, somehow New Waverly played one of its best quarters to close the game.
Offensively, New Waverly scored 14 points and held Palmer to 12. But as things finished in favor of New Waverly, Palmer made it all count as they pushed New Waverly to the brinks as New Waverly went 1-5 from the free throw line when it mattered most.
But as New Waverly got to play with the lead on its side for most of the game, they overcame everything.
“Being patient on the offensive side and not rushing things,” Williams said. “If we get a stop on the defensive side we have to take it one possession at a time and execute.”
New Waverly was led by senior Jeremy Miles with 18 points with Evan Erwin and Dylan Schaub each adding 10.
But with the short bench, it neared a problem as senior Joe Bryant missed the final 4:44 of the first half due to picking up his third foul. While he came back for the second, Schaub picked up his fourth and was forced to sit until the final minutes of the game
Now, New Waverly’s squad will have to focus, refresh and recharge for the regional final game. They have a quick turnaround against a familiar foe for this squad.
Last season, New Waverly was eliminated in the third round by Hitchcock. Now the two schools meet with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
“We have to go to bed tonight and make sure we eat breakfast to get something in our system,” Williams said. “This is what we have conditioned for all year. We do a lot of running for times like this.”
New Waverly and Hitchcock will face off in the regional finals with tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m. at Midway High School in Waco, Texas.
