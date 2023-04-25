NEW WAVERLY — After celebrating its seniors in the final home game, New Waverly baseball was able to celebrate a district championship as well.
The Bulldogs walked away with a 2-0 win over Coldspring, but some help from Shepherd clinched them the district 23, 3A title. New Waverly held a one-game lead coming into tonight’s game, but Onalaskas loss to Shepherd puts New Waverly up two games with one left this season.
“I talked with the guys and our mentality all year long has been pitch by pitch, play by play, inning by inning and game by game,” New Waverly head coach Rodney Morphew said. “Today is the culmination of that type of attitude. It’s a big thing going into the playoffs next week.”
Senior pitcher Brock Thorn got the start on the mound for senior night but his outing would be cut short after 2/3rds innings. Thorn would get taken to the ground after going to cover first base on a grounder to Blake Wilson at first.
Thorn would exit the game in his last home game as a Bulldog.
But the plan was to get several arms to throw in this game all along. Morphew turned to sophomore Lane Fortune.
Fortune was slated to enter the game anyway. He would face Nolan Beaver for his first batter and a shot to second couldn’t be corralled by Hunter Henry. This led to a base runner but that wasn’t a problem.
Fortune grabbed the next batter swinging to end the inning stranding a Trojan on second.
The sophomore would remain on the mound for the next two innings as he allowed one hit, one walk and struck out three on his way to the win.
Henry would see the bulk of the pitching as he logged three innings on the mound, the most by a Bulldog in the clincher.
In his outing, he would not allow a baserunner as he struck out four of the nine batters he faced.
Austin Dowies grabbed the save despite a leadoff single by Coldspring’s Jordan Ash.
“We just want to get them some innings before we hit the ground running,” Morphew said.
The Bulldogs’ offense struggled to find gaps at times but overall hit the ball well. In the six innings they batted, the Bulldogs mustered up eight hits.
After a fly out to open the second inning, New Waverly saw back-to-back doubles by Brett Adams and Henry. Adams was held up at third but eventually scored the first run after stealing home. Senior Blake Wilson would then strike out looking to strand a runner on third.
In the third, the Dogs looked to string together a rally but a fielder's choice saw Dowies thrown out trying to advance home and put the second out on the board.
Adams later hit another double that secured a multi-hit game for him. Fortune also saw a two-hit game with four other Dogs adding hits. While four batters didn’t see themselves with a hit, strikeouts came rarely for this Dogs team.
New Waverly would be retired four times with the punchout but drew no walks.
“We were really hitting the ball hard, we were just hitting the bottom of the ball,” Morphew said. “If we find the middle of the baseball we can hit it hard. We have to continue to hit the ball hard. We just aren’t finding the gaps and that’s baseball sometimes.”
With the home slate of the schedule closed, New Waverly will have one game left before they start the playoffs.
The Bulldogs will travel to Coldspring for a 7 p.m. first pitch against the Trojans in a game that can give them a boost as the playoffs approach.
“Anytime you can lock up a one-seed it’s a huge plus,” Morphew said. “It gives us a springboard. We have outstanding pitching and great in the field.”
