HUNTSVILLE — After days of rumors, Sam Houston men’s basketball coach has accepted the job at New Mexico State for the same role.
Hooten led the Bearkats to 26-8 record this year and received an at-large bid into the NIT. The Bearkats were slated to host a game but instead traveled to Santa Clara as they could not staff the broadcast.
Now, the Bearkats will look for their third head coach since 1998 when they hired Bob Marlin.
In his time with the Bearkats, Hooten boasted a 261-160 record and became the all-time winningest coach in SHSU history.
Sam Houston has a top candidate on its staff already in associate head coach Chris Mudge but he has been with Hooten since 2010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.