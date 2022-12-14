NEW WAVERLY — After a Friday full of wrestling, New Waverly found themselves with two members that went undefeated in five matches.
The Bulldogs saw Colton McMichael and Bethany Brock both pull off perfect 5-0 records in the event that included College Station, A&M Consolidated, Willis, Kingwood Park and Humble.
While those two members went undefeated, they weren’t the lone members that had strong success.
Nathan Hughes would finish the event with a 4-1 record in the duals.
The Bulldogs Bryce Wedgeworth, Casey Dipprey, Kara Smith, Sarah Daffin and Cooper Lucas finished the five-match dual with 3-2 records to end the match.
New Waverly would also have Ian Nash finish above the .500 mark as the only wrestled in three matches. Nash would finish 2-1 in the event.
The Bulldogs wrestling team will now look towards their event on Saturday, as they will wrestle in the Falcon Invitational in Clear Lake.
