NEW WAVERLY — After a Friday full of wrestling, New Waverly found themselves with two members that went undefeated in five matches.

The Bulldogs saw Colton McMichael and Bethany Brock both pull off perfect 5-0 records in the event that included College Station, A&M Consolidated, Willis, Kingwood Park and Humble.

While those two members went undefeated, they weren’t the lone members that had strong success. 

Nathan Hughes would finish the event with a 4-1 record in the duals.

The Bulldogs Bryce Wedgeworth, Casey Dipprey, Kara Smith, Sarah Daffin and Cooper Lucas finished the five-match dual with 3-2 records to end the match.

New Waverly would also have Ian Nash finish above the .500 mark as the only wrestled in three matches. Nash would finish 2-1 in the event.

The Bulldogs wrestling team will now look towards their event on Saturday, as they will wrestle in the Falcon Invitational in Clear Lake.

