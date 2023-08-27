The Transgender Movement is baffling to many observers. Why would a person want to change genders? What amount of internal turmoil would prompt such a desire? It’s unimaginable to most. It seems to fly in the face of logic, yet its premise has already been accepted by people in education, government, and healthcare.
Then comes the question: can a person really change gender? The answer depends on which state you live in. At least in terms of legal interpretation. But can you successfully change your gender? Some say earlier is better, that it should be done as a child. Really?
One can change their appearance, their voice, their anatomy, their dress, and their pronoun, but can one really change the gender assigned at birth? Do chromosomes count? Is gender an arbitrary choice? Is gender assignment at birth just an educated guess? Things formerly assumed are now in question. An affirmative answer may well involve radical solutions, including puberty-blocking hormone therapy and surgery on otherwise physically healthy kids.
Part of gender reassignment involves changing the body to accommodate the patient’s new self-concept. Adults have been “changing gender” for quite a few decades now: from Renee (Richard Raskind) Richards to Caitlyn (Bruce) Jenner). In some states, the procedure has become available to teenagers, pre-teens, and even children. Are minors empowered by it or victimized by it? The debate is intense.
Imagine this scenario. Suppose twelve-year-old Suzie comes home from junior high school today and complains that she has become uncomfortable with her arms, that they have become “foreign” to her, and they are causing her great stress. She wears long sleeves all the time and is ashamed for people to see them. She complains that they hurt, but no cause can be found for the pain. All tests are negative, but she is miserable.
Suzie begins to ask about people who are born without arms, or who lose their arms in an accident. She wonders if no arms would be better than the anxiety she is feeling about her arms. She draws pictures of armless people. She says she no longer fits in with kids who use their arms to play sports.
Visits to a child psychologist confirm her inability to get past her fear of betrayal by her own arms, and the therapist advocates for a way to lower Suzie’s elevated stress level as she describes the problem to worried parents.
The psychologist recommends the parents give permission for Suzie to have “control of her own body” including possibly having one or both arms removed surgically, as the best solution to her phobia. One of Suzie’s teachers thinks Suzie should do what makes her happiest and promises to support her. The out-of-state surgeon is on board. Ultimately, pre-teen Suzie is allowed to make a life-changing decision. A few months later Suzie wakes up from surgery.
Is there a parallel with the situation faced by minor children with gender dysphoria? Is surgery the logical solution for a psychological issue? It is clearly a dramatic solution, also an irreversible one. Is it the right one? Right now?
These days every issue is politicized, with child gender reassignment no exception. Discussion is emotionally and politically charged, rarely employing hard science. The current administration apparently endorses children as candidates for transgender treatment up to and including radical surgery; instances of “buyer’s remorse” and testimony from regretful children and adults notwithstanding.
Under the guise of children’s rights, a vocal minority has been incredibly successful in changing norms and laws established in the 20th century to protect children from abuse. In a system demanding parental and school accountability and mandating communication when an aspirin is taken by a child at school, serious advocates argue for treating child gender dysphoria without parental consent or knowledge.
This “full speed ahead” approach extends to deceiving parents about in-school decisions made by the child to change genders (New York State Education Department, June 2023). In some districts, teachers who use the wrong pronoun can be disciplined.
While many of us struggle to understand the transgender issue, others of our culture seem obsessed with celebrating transgenderism. Corporations misread their market-share accordingly. Target’s bottom line suffered after it offered a new line of queer and transgender clothes for kids, and Bud Light took a big hit after engaging a transgender influencer as spokesperson.
Children have and will continue to experience curiosity and confusion about their sexual identity as they progress through adolescence. This natural curiosity, or even anxiety, doesn’t make them candidates for gender change before age 18.
Back to the original question: can one change gender? If one undergoes gender transformation with zero expectation of retaining the ability to reproduce life physiologically in the new identity, has gender totally changed? Or, is the child patient expected to be satisfied with a cheap substitute persona, where science falls short?
Will physical gender reassignment fix the psychological anxiety the child is experiencing? Prevent suicides as claimed? According to a Swedish study, not likely. It found the suicide rate for fully transitioned adults was 19 times higher than for the general population.
Shouldn’t we first know the answers with certainty, so that every child who undergoes gender transition before adulthood is not just rolling the dice in some kind of cruel game played by well-meaning adults?
Until we have conclusive longitudinal scientifically-based proof that gender conversion works 100%, retaining the child’s priceless gift of procreation into adulthood and resolving deep psychological conflict, treatment of gender confusion by changing pronouns and exchanging sex organs should stop.
For the foreseeable future, we should help children to “fix” their problems, rather than “fixing” their healthy bodies. At least until they are adults, when they just may gain a different perspective, as most adults do.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 43 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and he is a retired veteran of the U.S. Army. Gene served six years on the board of CASA of Walker County and is a child advocate. You can reach him at ggblair47@gmail.com.
