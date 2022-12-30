As 2022 comes to a close after today, we look back at some of the biggest moments that happened over the course of the year.
This list will count down from 10 to our top stories from 2022. Each story will also include brief words from the article. This edition will include 10-6 with the top-five stories finishing on Saturday.
10. Bearkats slip past SFA in final meeting
Sam Houston and long-time rival Stephen F. Austin faced off in the 96th edition of the Battle of the Piney Woods, where the Bearkats' late score lifted them over the Lumberjacks.
The Lumberjacks held the lead until the final 35 seconds, the Kats transfer running back Dezmon Jackson rushed for a game-tying score. Sophomore kicker Seth Morgan would kick the game-winning extra point to secure the Kats 17-16 win over the rival.
“To win this thing for the very last time, it will go down forever,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “A lot of our guys came back for these reasons. A lot of our guys are redshirting and they all asked to play in this game. This was the game they wanted to play in.”
9. Team Never Quit continues success through season
Club baseball is on an uptick and Huntsville’s Team Never Quit has joined the movement.
Established six years ago, this organization has grown from one team to seven teams and has started to show they belong on a National level.
“There was nothing local for the kids that could play at this level,” founder of Team Never Quit baseball Casey Collum said. “ We had a t-ball team that was phenomenal and that sparked us. We took a majority of the team, had their tryout and we put a team together. I couldn’t think of a name for the baseball team so I asked my friend Marcus Luttrell if we could use his company name and logo and he said to have at it.”
As the Walker County area lacked a higher level of baseball competition, Team Never Quit was formed. The organization now spans 7U, 8U, 9U, 10U, 11U and two 12U teams that play in USSSA tournaments and has seen plenty of success.
8. STATE CHAMPIONS: Huntsville’s Unified program wins inaugural state title
Huntsville’s Unified basketball program traveled 148 miles Tuesday to face Judson for the program’s inaugural UIL Unified State Basketball title. With the help of Da’Marcus Gable’s game-winning three-pointer, the Hornets clinched the title with a 37-33 victory.
Unified Sports joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding. In Unified Sports, teams are made up of people of similar age and ability.
The Unified basketball team was created earlier this year and the Hornets played six games over the course of the season, going a perfect 6-0.
“When I made the game-winning shot, I thought I was going to miss it,” Gable said. “But when I hit the shot, I looked at all of my teammates yelling and screaming, I was ready to burst out crying.”
“I would see all the kids playing basketball in P.E. and then I met with some of the Special Olympics members and they brought up Unified and I thought it would be really cool,” founder and coach Amber Bryant said. “A lot of this came together at the last minute and the district was a big help. Having the partners was a big part of it and it showed just who the guys are. You get to see them with the athletes and I really loved that. They’ve known each other for so long and just to see the bond they have, it really shows.”
7. Hornets find themselves with new and old opponents
Following the release of the new UIL Texas realignment over the past week, Huntsville Athletics will now be able to reignite some old rivalries, while putting others to bed.
The Hornets will stay in 5A DII, District 10, but with A&M Consolidated and Fulshear posting numbers to move up to 5A DI, they will be replaced with Brenham, a team that has handled Huntsville well in the past, and a brand new Richmond Randle High School.
“It’s exciting being in a seven-team district,” Huntsville football head coach and athletic director Rodney Southern said after the announcement. “It limits the number of non-district games that we have to find. We are familiar with everybody in the district other than Richmond Randle, we play middle school football against Brenham, so we see their kids at a young age, it will be a good district again.”
While the Hornets have six opponents set in stone, the remaining four will have to come from outside the district, and luckily for the Hornets, things are already set in the right direction for the next two years.
While the marquee event is about football for realignments, Huntsville also learned their new districts for volleyball and basketball.
Both basketball squads currently compete in the 5A Region II, District 16 and they will remain there, however, new opponents will come in. Jacksonville, Whitehouse and Tyler have all moved back out of the district, bringing in Dayton, Humble Kingwood and New Caney Porter into the mix. The Hornets will still face off against Lufkin and Nacogdoches in district play.
6. Simmons shines on national stage, grabs gold medal
At only 7-years-old, Huntsville native and track star Bailee Simmons has already found success at the national level.
Competing in the State Games of America, Simmons came back to Texas with a gold medal and two bronze medals in multiple events.
“I wasn’t surprised that she was going over there to do that,” Huntsville Stepper's head coach George McKibbins said. “The only thing I told her was to trust her training. I told her to represent her team, her city and her state and to come home with some hardware. She did just that. She accomplished her goal and I’m proud of everything she did.”
Simmons competed in the 8U 50-meter dash, 8U long jump and 8U 100-meter dash.
In the 50 meters, she would run a time of 8.7 seconds to win gold by one-hundredth of a second. Both first and second place would finish 1.38 seconds faster than third place.
Simmons also took the bronze medal in the long jump and 100-meter dash. With a jump of 2.75 meters, she would secure her spot in third place in the event.
A 100-meter dash time of 16.54 landed her third place in the event and her second bronze medal.
“I was just happy to fly on an airplane, win and make everyone proud of me,” Simmons said.
