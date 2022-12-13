HUNTSVILLE — Following the 2022-23 season, Huntsville volleyball had three other members gain awards.
Seniors Madison Grekstas and Shelbee Adkins were joined by junior Chelsea Butler in the inaugural 936 All-Star game on Saturday in Lufkin.
While the west team would wind up being swept in three sets, the match was close after they started the figure each other out.
Adkins, Butler and Grekstas were all honored for be invited to this event.
“Being nominated for this year was like a tradition thing,” Butler said. “This is the first time it’s ever happened so to be on one of the teams for the first-ever game was an honor.”
“It was a lot of fun, especially being a senior and getting to play your last high school volleyball game,” Adkins said. “It was fun playing with everybody from Huntsville and all the other girls. It was pretty cool because there was a big crowd there. You saw people you normally see and a lot of people from the other side as well, it was pretty cool. Getting to see some people you play and getting payback for some stuff.”
“It was an honor to be a part of the first year that they did this,” Grekstas said. “It made me feel good that I had the opportunity to be a part of that.”
Adkins and Grekstas will now finish out their senior year at Huntsville while Butler is set to return next season for the Lady Hornets volleyball team.
